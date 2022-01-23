There are high-stakes in professional sport, but honour means a lot and Steven Hallworth showed ultimate sportsmanship when calling a foul on himself against Daniel Womersley at the Snooker Shoot Out.

Hallworth came into the week ranked 70 in the world, meaning his place in the professional ranks is hanging in the balance.

A good run at the Shoot Out would catapult him up the standings, and he had advanced to the last 16.

He had a place in the quarter-finals in his grasp when he came to the table against Womersley trailing by six points with two minutes on the clock.

Crucially, he was at the table and with a red at his mercy and pink hanging over a pocket, meaning he was two shots from taking the lead.

The red went in, but Hallworth immediately raised his hand and called a foul on himself for a push.

“It is a push shot, he has called a foul on himself,” said David Hendon in Eurosport commentary. “Wow.

“A tap on the shoulder from Daniel Womersley. Every credit to Steven Hallworth.”

“What a way to lose, as I don’t see a way back now,” added Alan McManus.

For the uninitiated, a push shot is when cue ball and object ball meet while the cue is also in contact with the white.

They are very difficult to spot, and there’s no guarantee the referee would have called it. But to his massive credit, Hallworth made the decision himself.

Money and his career are on the line, but he did not hesitate and it is to his utmost credit.

Well played, Steven Hallworth.

