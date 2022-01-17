Snooker switches gears on Thursday, with the high-octane nature of the Shoot-Out following on from Neil Robertson’s Triple Crown win in the Masters.
The 12th edition of the Shoot-Out takes place at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, with the event live on Eurosport, and with it now being a ranking event it takes on added significance.
Snooker purists are not big fans of the one-frame, 10-minute format - but the crowd lap it up and those who take part thoroughly enjoy the experience.
Dominic Dale is now well known for his work in the Eurosport commentary box, but he will dust off his cue this week - for an event he won in 2014.
Dale has admitted his recollection is a bit of a blur on account of a late-night celebration, but is looking forward to the cut-and-thrust of battle.
When asked about his memories of his victory on Eurosport, Dale said: “A rather late night afterwards.
“It is a great, fun event and suits my slightly extrovert personality. It’s a tournament made for me really.
“It is a tournament where you are out of your comfort zone.
"There is a terrific amount of pressure and just half a mistake, or something happens that does not work out, you can not play another shot, a fluke from your opponent. All these things build to create a great deal of pressure.
“It is great and horrible at the same time. It is a test, but I am looking forward to it.”
