Mitchell Mann worked the Morningside Arena crowd like a seasoned pro, but it did not detract from his snooker as he beat Jordan Brown to reach round three of the Shoot Out.

Mann is looking to keep his snooker career alive, as he languishes well down the rankings.

The Shoot Out offers a chance at some decent ranking points, but rather than wilt under pressure, Mann has embraced the occasion - which started with his first-round victory

If he gets to the final, his potting arm may struggle given the amount of times he has waved them calling for more from the crowd.

Brown was a severe test, but Mann took his chance when it arrived and a brilliant break of 14 - which came with regular interactions with the crowd - saw him over the line.

“We are so pleased for him, we know him well,” Jimmy White said in the Eurosport studio. “He is in and out with his performance, and his career is up and down.

“But it looks like a pressure valve has come out.

“How he won that game I do not know.”

