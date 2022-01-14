Scene setter
Always a highlight of the snooker season, this will be the 12th edition of the Shoot Out since it was re-established in 2011, and the fifth since it got ranking status. The event will take place from 20 to 23 January 2022 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, England. The defending champion is Ryan Day after he beat Mark Selby 1–0 (67–24) in the final. It was his third career ranking title after successes at the Riga Masters and the Gibraltar Open.
What are the rules for the Shoot Out?
Each of the one-frame matches will last 10 minutes and the shot clock will limit players to 15 seconds per shot for the first five minutes of each frame, and 10 seconds for the last five minutes. Fouls result in a ball in hand. If the Shot Clock beats you, there's a five-point penalty, or the value of the ball the player was on, if higher. In the unlikely event of a tie, a blue ball shoot-out will determine the winner.
Who won the Shoot Out 2021?
What channel is the Shoot Out on?
The Shoot Out can be watched on Eurosport. Stream the Shoot Out and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
Is there a time limit to play a shot in the Shoot Out?
Yes, as above: the shot clock will limit players to 15 seconds per shot for the first five minutes of each frame, and 10 seconds for the last five minutes
Schedule - Shoot Out (20-23 Jan 2022)
- Round one: January 20-21
- Round two: January 22
- Round 3, Round 4, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final: January 2.
Thu 20 Jan
- 2pm: Ryan Day v Jak Jones
- Est. 2:15pm: Allan Taylor v Liam James Davies (a)
- Est. 2:30pm: Jimmy Robertson v Simon Blackwell (a)
- Est. 2:45pm: Dylan Emery (a) v Simon Lichtenberg
- Est. 3pm: Lu Ning v Stan Moody (a)
- Est. 3:15pm: Allister Carter v Matthew Stevens
- Est. 3:30pm: Craig Steadman v Gerard Greene
- Est. 3:45pm: Pang Junxu v Cao Yupeng
- Est. 4pm: James Cahill (a) v Jackson Page
- Est. 4:15pm: Martin Gould v Nigel Bond
- Est. 4:30pm: Dominic Dale v Oliver Lines
- Est. 4:45pm: Jamie O'Neill v Liang Wenbo
- Est. 5pm: Gao Yang v Jamie Wilson
- Est. 5:15pm: John Astley (a) v Ian Burns
- Est. 5:30pm: Haydon Pinhey (a) v Farakh Ajaib
- Est. 5:45pm: Chang Bingyu v Shaun Murphy
- 8pm: Mark Selby v Li Hang
- Est. 8:15pm: Paul Deaville (a) v Chen Zifan
- Est. 8:30pm: Michael Judge v Mark Lloyd (a)
- Est. 8:45pm: Fraser Patrick v Andrew Higginson
- Est. 9pm: Akani Songsermsawad v David B Gilbert
- Est. 9:15pm: Ross Bulman (a) v Martin O'Donnell
- Est. 9:30pm: Aaron Hill v Lee Walker
- Est. 9:45pm: Stuart Carrington v Mark J Williams
- Est. 10pm: Lyu Haotian v Dean Young
- Est. 10:15pm: Ricky Walden v Zak Surety
- Est. 10:30pm: Zhao Jianbo v Fergal O'Brien
- Est. 10:45pm: Ben Woollaston v Jack Lisowski
- Est. 11pm: Peter Lines v Joe O'Connor
- Est. 11:15pm: Lei Peifan v Alfie Burden
- Est. 11:30pm: Reanne Evans (f) v Fan Zhengyi
- Est. 11:45pm: Kyren Wilson v Elliot Slessor
Fri 21 Jan
- 2pm: Ashley Carty v Mark Allen
- Est. 2:15pm: Barry Pinches v Ross Muir (a)
- Est. 2:30pm: Iulian Boiko v Robbie Williams
- Est. 2:45pm: Tian Pengfei v Rebecca Kenna (af)
- Est. 3pm: Stuart Bingham v Mark Davis
- Est. 3:15pm: Noppon Saengkham v David Grace
- Est. 3:30pm: Mitchell Mann v Xiao Guodong
- Est. 3:45pm: Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Soheil Vahedi (a)
- Est. 4pm: Ding Junhui v Barry Hawkins
- Est. 4:15pm: Michael Georgiou (a) v Si Jiahui (a)
- Est. 4:30pm: Duane Jones v Xu Si
- Est. 4:45pm: Mark Joyce v Yan Bingtao
- Est. 5pm: Zhang Jiankang v Zhang Anda
- Est. 5:15pm: Jamie Clarke v Ben Hancorn
- Est. 5:30pm: Andrew Pagett v Liam Graham (a)
- Est. 5:45pm: Jimmy White v Sanderson Lam (a)
- 8pm: Luca Brecel v Joe Perry
- Est. 8:15pm: Chris Wakelin v Michael White (a)
- Est. 8:30pm: Scott Donaldson v David Lilley (a)
- Est. 8:45pm: Hossein Vafaei v Peter Devlin
- Est. 9pm: Yuan Sijun v Tom Ford
- Est. 9:15pm: Billy Joe Castle (a) v Sean Maddocks
- Est. 9:30pm: Anthony Hamilton v Robert Milkins
- Est. 9:45pm: Jordan Brown v Jamie Jones
- Est. 10pm: Mark King v Graeme Dott
- Est. 10:15pm: Lukas Kleckers v Louis Heathcote
- Est. 10:30pm: Robbie McGuigan (a) v Liam Highfield
- Est. 10:45pm: Zhou Yuelong v Steven Hallworth
- Est. 11pm: Bai Langning (a) v Ken Doherty
- Est. 11:15pm: Andy Hicks v Gary Wilson
- Est. 11:30pm: Matthew Selt v Ashley Hugill
- Est. 11:45pm: Michael Holt v Zhao Xintong
