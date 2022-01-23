Premium Snooker Shoot Out 04:22:15 Replay

Friday's big story: Robbie Williams stuns Lisowski to set up clash with Selby at Snooker Shoot Out

Ad

Robbie Williams took the scalp of Jack Lisowski to set up a clash with Mark Selby in the third round of the Snooker Shoot Out . Williams was serenaded by songs from his namesake, which he reportedly does not like, but it did not put him off his stride as he knocked in a brilliant opening red.Lisowski had chances, but he made the cardinal sin in Shoot Out snooker of going in-off - which gave Williams ball in hand.

Shoot Out 'Take That' - Robbie Williams stuns Lisowski to set up clash with Selby at Snooker Shoot Out 14 HOURS AGO

Williams opened up a big lead, only to go in-off himself to hand Lisowski an outside chance at a fightback. He opened up two difficult reds, but left himself hampered and a miscue when attempting to pot the black put paid to his chances.

“As soon as I got to the start the Robbie Williams songs came out and I thought ‘here we go,’” Williams said. “I just had to block it out. You have to get them onside and embrace and get on with it.”

World No. 1 and last year’s beaten finalist, Selby is around for finals day after claiming a 77-26 win over Elliot Slessor. Selby looked in trouble when going in-off early in the match, but Slessor repaid the favour and the home favourite in Leicester proved much too strong.

Schedule

Sun 23 Jan, From 1pm

Jak Jones v Mark Allen

Ian Burns v Mitchell Mann

Simon Blackwell v Andrew Higginson

Aaron Hill v Mark Williams

Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei

Dean Young v Michael Holt

Liam Highfield v Daniel Womersley

Matthew Selt v Ali Carter

Oliver Lines v Stuart Bingham

Duane Jones v Steven Hallworth

Lukas Kleckers v Billy Joe Castle

Michael Georgiou v Kuldesh Johal

Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin

Nigel Bond v Jamie Clarke

Liang Wenbo v Sanderson Lam

Robbie Williams v Mark Selby

Saturday night results at Shoot Out

19:00 Elliot Slessor 26-77 Mark Selby

19:10 Nigel Bond 29-18 Peter Lines

29-18 Peter Lines 19:20 Lukas Kleckers 12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out)

12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out) 19:30 Dean Young 76-5 Yuan SiJun

76-5 Yuan SiJun 19:40 Stuart Bingham 42-9 Lei Peifan

42-9 Lei Peifan 19:50 Mitchell Mann 38-33 Jordan Brown

38-33 Jordan Brown 20:00 Cao Yupeng 26-57 Allan Taylor

20:10 Gao Yang 1-53 Steven Hallworth

20:20 Ken Doherty 27-9 David Gilbert

27-9 David Gilbert 20:30 Billy Joe Castle 70-8 Andrew Pagett

70-8 Andrew Pagett 20:40 Anthony Hamilton 23-43 Chris Wakelin

20:50 Leo Fernandez 16-57 Daniel Womersley

21:00 Michael Holt 37-30 Simon Lichtenberg

37-30 Simon Lichtenberg 21:10 Sanderson Lam 30-5 Ross Bulman

30-5 Ross Bulman 21:20 David Lilley 0-32 Andrew Higginson

21:30 Jack Lisowski 18-68 Robbie Williams

Saturday afternoon results at Shoot Out

13:00 Barry Hawkins 20-36 Ali Carter

13:10 Fan Zhengyi 23-64 Duane Jones

13:20 Gary Wilson 33-56 Kuldesh Johal

13:30 Liang Wenbo 67-14 Zak Surety

67-14 Zak Surety 13:40 Shaun Murphy 31-55 Ian Burns

13:50 Liam Highfield 39-16 Craig Steadman

39-16 Craig Steadman 14:00 Mark Joyce 12-20 Jamie Clarke

14:10 Michael Georgiou 61-25 Farakh Ajaib

61-25 Farakh Ajaib 14:20 Mark Lloyd 22-37 Mark Allen

14:30 Oliver Lines 11-2 Stan Moody

11-2 Stan Moody 14:40 Zhang Anda 10-29 Matthew Selt

14:50 Barry Pinches 36-86 Hossein Vafaei

15:00 Simon Blackwell 54-35 Luca Brecel

54-35 Luca Brecel 15:10 Paul Deaville 14-40 Jak Jones

15:20 Aaron Hill 27-26 Jackson Page

27-26 Jackson Page 15:30 Mark Williams 50-26 Mark King

- - -

Stream the Shoot Out and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Shoot Out 'It looks like a pressure valve has come out' - MC Mitchell Mann lights up the crowd 15 HOURS AGO