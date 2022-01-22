Snooker
Shoot Out
12:45-17:00
FRIDAY RECAP
Ad
Ken Doherty is still as crafty as ever, and he used his snooker smarts to beat Bai Langning in a thriller to set up a meeting with Dave Gilbert in round two of the Snooker Shoot Out. The Irishman was in control with a 19-point lead, but Bai knocked in a couple of brilliant pots to get in the hunt and into the lead.
Shoot Out
'I used to be crafty. They call me clueless Ken now' - Doherty wins, faces Gilbert next
The match looked over for Doherty when he fouled the yellow with his shirt, but Bai took an age with ball in hand and left his opponent a shot.
Doherty knocked in a brilliant red, followed it up with another glorious red with the rest for position on the black. He rolled it in and killed the frame with 25 seconds left by trapping the white against a red.
"The old heart was fluttering," Doherty said on Eurosport. "I thought I was gone. I got a lifeline at the end and made it count at the end.
"I used to be crafty. They call me clueless Ken now."
The second round has thrown up a few tasty ties, with Barry Hawkins against Ali Carter one of the most intriguing. Stan Moody stole the show on Thursday, and the diminutive 15-year-old will face Oliver Lines, whose father Peter Lines will face his fellow veteran Nigel Bond.
World No. 1 Mark Selby will have the crowd on his side in his home city of Leicester, and he will face Elliot Slessor in round two, while there will certainly be entertainment as Jack Lisowski faces Robbie Williams.
Schedule
Sat 22 Jan
- 13:00 Barry Hawkins v Ali Carter
- 13:10 Fan Zhengyi v Duane Jones
- 13:20 Gary Wilson v Kuldesh Johal
- 13:30 Liang Wenbo v Zak Surety
- 13:40 Shaun Murphy v Ian Burns
- 13:50 Liam Highfield v Craig Steadman
- 14:00 Mark Joyce v Jamie Clarke
- 14:10 Michael Georgiou v Farakh Ajaib
- 14:20 Mark Lloyd v Mark Allen
- 14:30 Oliver Lines v Stan Moody
- 14:40 Zhang Anda v Matthew Selt
- 14:50 Barry Pinches v Hossein Vafaei
- 15:00 Simon Blackwell v Luca Brecel
- 15:10 Paul Deaville v Jak Jones
- 15:20 Aaron Hill v Jackson Page
- 15:30 Mark Williams v Mark King
- 19:00 Elliot Slessor v Mark Selby
- 19:10 Nigel Bond v Peter Lines
- 19:20 Lukas Kleckers v Tian Pengfei
- 1930: Dean Young v Yuan SiJun
- 19:40 Stuart Bingham v Lei Peifan
- 19:50 Mitchell Mann v Jordan Brown
- 20:00 Cao Yupeng v Allan Taylor
- 20:10 Gao Yang v Steven Hallworth
- 20:20 Ken Doherty v David Gilbert
- 20:30 Billy Joe Castle v Andrew Pagett
- 20:40 Anthony Hamilton v Chris Wakelin
- 20:50 Leo Fernandez v Daniel Womersley
- 21:00 Michael Holt v Simon Lichtenberg
- 21:10 Sanderson Lam v Ross Bulma
- 21:20 David Lilley v Andrew Higginson
- 21:30 Jack Lisowski v Robbie Williams
- - -
Stream the Shoot Out and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
Shoot Out
'He’s got to hit it now' - Sijun beats Ford in epic match afer final-second pot
Shoot Out
'Stand by for the roar' - Vafaei thrills Snooker Shoot Out crowd with century break
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad