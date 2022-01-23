Premium Snooker Shoot Out 04:22:15 Replay

Thanks for joining us

Another riveting afternoon at the Shoot Out. We will be back at 7pm GMT for the conclusion of the four-day ranking event in Leicester. Wide open with four wins needed to become champion and earn £50,000. See you back here for the last-16 matches.

Shoot Out last-16 draw

Mark Williams v Matthew Selt

Oliver Lines v Liang Wenbo

Jamie Clarke v Mitchell Mann

Hossein Vafaei v Michael Georgiou

Steven Hallworth v Daniel Womersley

Robbie Williams v Andrew Higginson

Billy Joe Castle v Dean Young

Chris Wakelin v Mark Allen

Sunday's Shoot Out last 32 results

Jak Jones 22-63 Mark Allen

Ian Burns 17-36 Mitchell Mann

Simon Blackwell 23-29 Andrew Higginson

Aaron Hill 4-89 Mark Williams

Allan Taylor 1-63 Hossein Vafaei

Dean Young 92-1 Michael Holt

92-1 Michael Holt Liam Highfield 27-48 Daniel Womersley

Matthew Selt 46-3 Ali Carter

46-3 Ali Carter Oliver Lines 63-47 Stuart Bingham

63-47 Stuart Bingham Duane Jones 22-54 Steven Hallworth

Lukas Kleckers 20-26 Billy Joe Castle

Michael Georgiou 70-15 Kuldesh Johal

70-15 Kuldesh Johal Ken Doherty 50-52 Chris Wakelin

Nigel Bond 7-32 Jamie Clarke

Liang Wenbo 37-35 Sanderson Lam

37-35 Sanderson Lam Robbie Williams 57-1 Mark Selby

Robbie Williams 57-1 Mark Selby

Selby has seen enough of this one. Reds welded to cushions. No chance of a recovery. Quick handshake, but could it be magic tonight for Robbie Williams? He will hope so. Back again for the last 16 against Andrew Higginson.

Robbie Williams 29-1 Mark Selby

Selby goes in-off. Williams with ball in hand. Could be frame over after this visit.

Robbie Williams 24-0 Mark Selby

Robbie Williams might be back for good tonight. A lead of 24 points at the halfway stage against the world number one.

Liang enjoys succulent Lam win

Robbie Williams 0-0 Mark Selby

Selby wins the lag and puts Williams in. The world champion chasing a last-16 match with Andrew Higginson tonight.

Liang Wenbo 37-35 Sanderson Lam

A stunning win for Liang in the closing seconds. Rolls in a blue to secure the victory after a brilliant safety shot. A real sickener for 'The Panda' who seemed a certain winner. That is Shoot Out snooker. Liang overjoyed.

Liang Wenbo 16-35 Sanderson Lam

Lam with a handy lead of 19 points. Three minutes remaining.

Liang Wenbo 0-0 Sanderson Lam

'The Panda' Sanderson Lam emerges to face Liang. Sanderson is from Leeds and playing under amateur status.

Nigel Bond 7-32 Jamie Clarke

Clarke managed to freeze out Nigel in the end. Had a late chance, but could not drop in a red with a minute left that might have given him a late rally. Clark to meet Mann tonight. On we go, two matches left with world champion Mark Selby out in the final action of the day.

Nigel Bond 7-19 Jamie Clarke

Bond so unfortunate to see a red drop from playing into pack off blue. Risked the cannon and paid the price. Five minutes remaining. Winner of this has been drawn against Mitchell Mann tonight in last 16.

Nigel Bond 0-0 Jamie Clarke

00147 Bond enters the arena. The man with the golden cue.

Ken Doherty 50-52 Chris Wakelin

Well, an extremely tight finish to that frame. Doherty got himself ahead by 10 points, but a few tentative shots at the wrong times presented Wakelin with chance to fight back. He rolled in yellow to move two clear and Doherty never got chance on green to win the match. Fine margins.

Ken Doherty 19-39 Chris Wakelin

A run of 32 plus the seven penalty points gives Wakelin a lead of 20 points heading for the halfway stage.

Ken Doherty 19-31 Chris Wakelin

1997 world champion Doherty showing off his evergreen class. A delightful few pots before he is short with attempt on black. Doesn't hit a cushion and Wakelin has been presented with chance to score.

Michael Georgiou 70-15 Kuldesh Johal

A smooth victory for Michael Georgiou. Kuldesh not cool enough in the end. 'The Pride of Cyprus' continues his quest to be the first double Shoot Out winner in history.

Michael Georgiou 47-15 Kuldesh Johal

2018 winner Georgiou makes a quick start. Up to 20, but misses an easy red before Johal is then penalised for running out of time. Ball in hand for Georgiou, could be key moment of frame and match.

Michael Georgiou 0-0 Kuldesh Johal

Johal with fluke of the week and maybe the year against Gary Wilson on Saturday. Enjoy this moment of magic.

Lukas Kleckers 20-26 Billy Joe Castle

Another amateur into the last 16. Billy aiming to be king of the Castle and certainly kept his cool. Trailed for much of the match, but made his run at exactly the right time. A lead of six points enough to see him through. Kleckers had chance late on, but couldn't sink long red and black to progress.

Lukas Kleckers 19-9 Billy Joe Castle

Five minutes remaining, Kleckers with the narrow lead. Neither man pushing the boat out as yet.

Duane Jones 22-54 Steven Hallworth

Chance of a late steal from world 98 Jones, but he misses blue off the spot. World number 70 Hallworth acknowledges the crowd as he tidies up to reach the last 16. Looked very calm and composed under pressure.

Oliver Lines 63-47 Stuart Bingham

Bingham is out. Had chance of the dramatic steal, but misses green needing green, brown, blue and pink for the match. Lines claims the victory. Ball-run left to rue missing that blue earlier on leading 31-0. Tough school.

Oliver Lines 60-31 Stuart Bingham

Break of 51 from Lines. A superb break. A lead of 29 points with two minutes remaining.

Oliver Lines 15-31 Stuart Bingham

Early chance for Lines. Mid-range red rattles in the jaws. Bingham is off and running. Could make a few here, but misses blue and doesn't open up pack. Lines then with a double on red and he splits pack magnificently. Real chance for Lines.

Still to come today..

Oliver Lines v Stuart Bingham

Duane Jones v Steven Hallworth

Lukas Kleckers v Billy Joe Castle

Michael Georgiou v Kuldesh Johal

Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin

Nigel Bond v Jamie Clarke

Liang Wenbo v Sanderson Lam

Robbie Williams v Mark Selby

Matthew Selt 46-3 Ali Carter

No luck for Carter when he needed it most. Holed a couple of cracking reds, but white finished in impossible situations. Selt through to the last 16.

Matthew Selt 39-1 Ali Carter

Crowd want a century, but Selt happier to keep the pack of reds together until Carter splits them all open. Selt rams home a brilliant long red before running for cover again. Carter than snookered behind a red from a stunning long. Manages to hit yellow on the escape.

Liam Highfield 27-48 Daniel Womersley

Highfield running out of time as Womersley eases himself into the last 16. Womersley a late call-up, but is making the most of his big chance.

Liam Highfield 21-48 Daniel Womersley

Womersley is an amateur, but is taking these balls out like a true professional. Highfield fighting the clock as much as the points. Under two minutes left.

Dean Young 92-1 Michael Holt

First year on tour and Young is going to reach the last 16 with a run of 56. Deano with an old head on Young shoulders.

Dean Young 48-1 Michael Holt

Deano tries to pick out a plant. Can't make it, but Holt then goes in off. Disaster. Ball in hand for Young. Should be frame and match over.

Dean Young 17-1 Michael Holt

The Hitman, winner of this back in 2020, misses a long blue to yellow bag off the spot and young Dean Young from Scotland has chance to put some points on the board.

Allan Taylor 1-63 Hossein Vafaei

This match is done and dusted in around seven minutes. Benefited from a fluke, but continues his title charge with some ease. Iran's leading man through to the last 16 and will be tough to stop in this mood.

Williams 89-4 Hill

Supposed to be a tricky table this, but Willo is making it resemble a pool table. A sparkling break of 69 and the legend moves on. Safely through to the last 16 on Sunday evening.

Williams 20-0 Hill

The three-times world champion Williams with an assured start to the day. A lead of 20 points with some fine tactical stuff for good measure. Such a solid match player in any format.

Simon Blackwell 23-29 Andrew Higginson

Brilliant from Higginson when it came down to the key moment. Rolled a lovely red into the yellow bag before seeing out the frame in his favour. Decent effort by Blackwell, but just came up short.

Simon Blackwell 23-12 Andrew Higginson

Blackwell thumps a red off the table, but Higginson can only run in eight with ball in hand. Poor visit to table as he runs out of position, missing red to a centre pocket and Blackwell slams home a lovely red seconds later.

Simon Blackwell 12-0 Andrew Higginson

First chance falls to Blackwell against the former Welsh Open finalist. Runs in 12 then plays safe.

Simon Blackwell 0-0 Andrew Higginson

Almost a dead heat for the lag there. Nobody flagging in the lagging. Could be a tight old match this. Higginson quite handy at locking down frames when the mood takes him.

Ian Burns 17-36 Mitchell Mann

Well, a snooker match was going on out there somewhere. But Mitchell Mann continues his run. Through to the last 32. Terrific stuff.

Ian Burns 17-33 Mitchell Mann

The main Mann holding a lead of 10 points as he rolls in a lovely red before a snooker pays off. Mann with ball in hand. Should be victory for Mitchell. Now comes the victory parade.

Ian Burns 9-11 Mitchell Mann

Burns with first attempt of the day at these balls. Makes nine, but a loose safety shot gives Mann the chance to get his show on the road. Loving every moment of revving up the crowd.

Ian Burns 0-0 Mitchell Mann

The 'Mann' of the moment ready to embrace the spirit of the occasion. He has been king of audience interaction over the first three days.

Jak Jones 22-63 Mark Allen

Jones throws his cue at a long pot. Desperation stuff. Allen returning to finish off the business at hand. Allen into the last 16 in some style.

Jak Jones 18-48 Mark Allen

Lovely run by Allen of 48. Leads by 30 points with just under three minutes remaining.

Jak Jones 18-28 Mark Allen

Northern Ireland Open champion Allen on a break of 28 in the opening frame of the day.

Welcome back to Leicester

Almost ready to get the party started on Super Sunday at the Shoot Out. 32 becomes 16 at the end of what is sure to be another riveting afternoon. Every player is 50 minutes away from £50,000 and the title of Shoot Out champion later tonight. First up is Mark Allen against Jak Jones.

Shoot Out last 32

Jak Jones 22-63 Mark Allen

Ian Burns 17-36 Mitchell Mann

Simon Blackwell 23-29 Andrew Higginson

Aaron Hill 4-89 Mark Williams

Allan Taylor 1-63 Hossein Vafaei

Dean Young 92-1 Michael Holt

92-1 Michael Holt Liam Highfield 27-48 Daniel Womersley

Matthew Selt 46-3 Ali Carter

46-3 Ali Carter Oliver Lines 63-47 Stuart Bingham

63-47 Stuart Bingham Duane Jones 22-54 Steven Hallworth

Lukas Kleckers 20-26 Billy Joe Castle

Michael Georgiou 70-15 Kuldesh Johal

70-15 Kuldesh Johal Ken Doherty 50-52 Chris Wakelin

Nigel Bond 7-32 Jamie Clarke

Liang Wenbo 37-35 Sanderson Lam

37-35 Sanderson Lam Robbie Williams 57-1 Mark Selby

Schedule

Sun 23 Jan, From 1pm

Jak Jones v Mark Allen

Ian Burns v Mitchell Mann

Simon Blackwell v Andrew Higginson

Aaron Hill v Mark Williams

Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei

Dean Young v Michael Holt

Liam Highfield v Daniel Womersley

Matthew Selt v Ali Carter

Oliver Lines v Stuart Bingham

Duane Jones v Steven Hallworth

Lukas Kleckers v Billy Joe Castle

Michael Georgiou v Kuldesh Johal

Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin

Nigel Bond v Jamie Clarke

Liang Wenbo v Sanderson Lam

Robbie Williams v Mark Selby

Saturday night results at Shoot Out

19:00 Elliot Slessor 26-77 Mark Selby

19:10 Nigel Bond 29-18 Peter Lines

29-18 Peter Lines 19:20 Lukas Kleckers 12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out)

12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out) 19:30 Dean Young 76-5 Yuan SiJun

76-5 Yuan SiJun 19:40 Stuart Bingham 42-9 Lei Peifan

42-9 Lei Peifan 19:50 Mitchell Mann 38-33 Jordan Brown

38-33 Jordan Brown 20:00 Cao Yupeng 26-57 Allan Taylor

20:10 Gao Yang 1-53 Steven Hallworth

20:20 Ken Doherty 27-9 David Gilbert

27-9 David Gilbert 20:30 Billy Joe Castle 70-8 Andrew Pagett

70-8 Andrew Pagett 20:40 Anthony Hamilton 23-43 Chris Wakelin

20:50 Leo Fernandez 16-57 Daniel Womersley

21:00 Michael Holt 37-30 Simon Lichtenberg

37-30 Simon Lichtenberg 21:10 Sanderson Lam 30-5 Ross Bulman

30-5 Ross Bulman 21:20 David Lilley 0-32 Andrew Higginson

21:30 Jack Lisowski 18-68 Robbie Williams

Saturday afternoon results at Shoot Out

13:00 Barry Hawkins 20-36 Ali Carter

13:10 Fan Zhengyi 23-64 Duane Jones

13:20 Gary Wilson 33-56 Kuldesh Johal

13:30 Liang Wenbo 67-14 Zak Surety

67-14 Zak Surety 13:40 Shaun Murphy 31-55 Ian Burns

13:50 Liam Highfield 39-16 Craig Steadman

39-16 Craig Steadman 14:00 Mark Joyce 12-20 Jamie Clarke

14:10 Michael Georgiou 61-25 Farakh Ajaib

61-25 Farakh Ajaib 14:20 Mark Lloyd 22-37 Mark Allen

14:30 Oliver Lines 11-2 Stan Moody

11-2 Stan Moody 14:40 Zhang Anda 10-29 Matthew Selt

14:50 Barry Pinches 36-86 Hossein Vafaei

15:00 Simon Blackwell 54-35 Luca Brecel

54-35 Luca Brecel 15:10 Paul Deaville 14-40 Jak Jones

15:20 Aaron Hill 27-26 Jackson Page

27-26 Jackson Page 15:30 Mark Williams 50-26 Mark King

