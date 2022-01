Ryan Day returns as the defending champion at the 12th running of the Shoot Out. The 41-year-old beat Mark Selby in last year’s final , and begins the defence of his crown against Jak Jones at 13:00 UK time. Also in action on Thursday at the short-format ranking event are Selby, Mark Williams, Jack Lisowski, Reanne Evans and Kyren Wilson. On Friday, Stuart Bingham, Noppon Saengkham, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Yan Bingtao, Jimmy White and Zhao Xintong enter the fray with the tournament set to run through until Sunday.