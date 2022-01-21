Premium Snooker Shoot Out 12:45-17:00

'Going to be a top-16 player' - Jimmy White dazzled by Stan Moody's Snooker Shoot Out win

Moody looks younger than his 15 years of age, but size was no impediment as he comprehensively beat Lu.

From the moment he knocked in a stunning long red to open his account, Moody had the crowd on his side and he was cheered to victory.

A punch of the air with delight suggested the youngster is at home on the big stage, and he has been on White’s radar for some time.

“Fantastic talent,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “I’ve watched him play at Ding’s academy in Sheffield for a week before the World Championship.

“He was there practicing every day, doing routines, working with a coach.

“He is a really serious player and is going to be a top-16 player and is hopefully going to win tournaments.”

