Anthony Hamilton 82-0 Robert Milkins

Lovely contribution from Hamilton. A knock of 77 from Hamilton sees him through to the last 64.

Anthony Hamilton 47-0 Robert Milkins

Hamilton is looking in fine fettle. This could be a nice break. Milkman will be fearing the worst.

Anthony Hamilton 0-0 Robert Milkins

Bit of a battle of two veteran cue artists coming up. Settle in.

Billy Joe Castle 61-23 Sean Maddocks

King of the Castle? Not quite, but Billy Joe is through to the last 64 with a bit to spare.

Billy Joe Castle 32-22 Sean Maddocks

Castle knocked Ronnie O'Sullivan out of this event a couple of years ago in the second round. Bit of a battle here with world number 117 Maddocks.

Yuan Sijun 21-21 Tom Ford (Yuan wins on blue-ball Shoot Out)

Ford slots long red to force a blue-ball Shoot Out! First of this year's event. Both men had chances to seal it in normal time. Ford cracks home the first one in sudden death from the green spot, but Yuan follows him down the hole. Take Two and Ford rattles the jaws with his attempt, but no mistake from Yuan. Again from the green spot. He is through to the last 64.

Yuan Sijun 1-3 Tom Ford

A few of the locals getting right behind Leicester lad Ford. A low-scoring match this one compared to previous frame.

Hossein Vafaei 124-0 Peter Devlin

Only the 24th century in Shoot Out history. Allan Taylor rolled in 103 on Thursday while Mark Allen's 142 is the highest in history from 2021.

Hossein Vafaei 124-0 Peter Devlin

This is stunning from world number 42 Vafaei. A superb break of 123 from the Iranian player. Different class. He is through to the last 64.

Hossein Vafaei 51-0 Peter Devlin

Vafaei looks very focussed out there. Break moves to 51. Could be a quick kill from the 'Prince of Persia'.

Hossein Vafaei 0-0 Peter Devlin

Vafaei looking in a stern mood while Devlin is all smiles. Who will be smiling at the end of these 10 minutes?

Scott Donaldson 24-27 David Lilley

Shows how quickly the narrative can change in these matches. Lilley recovering well before closing down the match in the closing 90 seconds. Donaldson running out of time.

Scott Donaldson 22-0 David Lilley

Don't need to make big breaks in this format. Oddly enough, it does suit some smart and timely safety play. Lilley with an error, but Donaldson can't punish. All still on the table, so to speak, in this one.

Scott Donaldson 0-0 David Lilley

World Seniors champion Lilley against former Championship League winner Donaldson. Off we go with the third match of the night.

Chris Wakelin 37-2 Michael White

Some nice game management by Wakelin to shut down the frame and match. Balls all on side cushions. White offers handshake. Wakelin into last 64.

Chris Wakelin 33-0 Michael White

World number 65 Wakelin with a glorious fluke on 32. Responds to the crowd noise in style. Six minutes or so left. Wakelin in command.

Chris Wakelin 0-0 Michael White

2015 Shoot Out winner Michael White takes to the table to face Chris Wakelin with the crowd coming nicely to the boil.

Luca Brecel 40-20 Joe Perry

A break of 40 from Luca Brecel just when he needed it most. Not Perry's evening. The 'Belgian Bullet' is through to the last 64. A case of Luca and learn in the essence of Shoot Out snooker.

Luca Brecel 1-20 Joe Perry

The crowd in the Morningside Arena sound like they've had a few livers on this Friday evening. Sell-out crowd. Perry with the slender lead at the halfway stage. Five minutes remaining.

Luca Brecel 0-15 Joe Perry

Welcome back. Straight into Friday night under the lights with Brecel and 'The Gentleman' getting the action going.

We will be back at 7pm with the final 16 matches in the first round coming up. Here is the schedule for this evening with UK champion Zhao Xintong and Scottish Open winner Luca Brecel in action.

Friday night at the Shoot Out

7pm: Luca Brecel 40-20 Joe Perry

40-20 Joe Perry Est. 7:15pm: Chris Wakelin 37-2 Michael White (a)

37-2 Michael White (a) Est. 7:30pm: Scott Donaldson 24-27 David Lilley (a)

Est. 7:45pm: Hossein Vafaei 124-0 Peter Devlin

124-0 Peter Devlin Est. 8pm: Yuan Sijun 21-21 Tom Ford (Yuan wins blue-ball Shoot Out)

21-21 Tom Ford (Yuan wins blue-ball Shoot Out) Est. 8:15pm: Billy Joe Castle (a) 61-23 Sean Maddocks

61-23 Sean Maddocks Est. 8:30pm: Anthony Hamilton 82-0 Robert Milkins

82-0 Robert Milkins Est. 8:45pm: Jordan Brown v Jamie Jones

Est. 9pm: Mark King v Graeme Dott

Est. 9:15pm: Lukas Kleckers v Louis Heathcote

Est. 9:30pm: Robbie McGuigan (a) v Liam Highfield

Est. 9:45pm: Zhou Yuelong v Steven Hallworth

Est. 10pm: Bai Langning (a) v Ken Doherty

Est. 10:15pm: Andy Hicks v Gary Wilson

Est. 10:30pm: Matthew Selt v Ashley Hugill

Est. 10:45pm: Michael Holt v Zhao Xintong

White 5-56 Lam

And that concludes the action for the day with Jimmy White departing the scene.

White 5-54 Lam

Lam very much putting this match to bed despite the support of the crowd. Two minutes remaining.

White 0-38 Lam

White breaks off, hit the blue in the face and has been forced to watch Lam roll in a classy 38.

Pagett 35-17 Graham

World number 107 Pagett is through to the last 64 via that fluke. Huge moment of good fortune, but they all count. Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White will conclude this afternoon session.

Pagett 21-17 Graham

Scottish youngster Liam Graham enjoying early lead, but an astonishing fluke on red by Andrew Pagett could turn the match.

Clarke 38-10 Hancorn

Clenched fist from Clarke. A very sound frame of Shoot Out snooker from the world number 67 with Ben Hancorn not left any easy openings.

Clarke 33-10 Hancorn

2019 Shoot Out semi-finalist Clarke in control of this match in the first round. Nothing spectacular, but just controlling the flow of the goings on.

Zhang Jiankang 17-66 Zhang Anda

An absolute breeze for Zhang Anda out there. Zhang Jiankang needing two snookers with three minutes left. Crowd are singing: "There's only one Zhang". And there is. Zhang Anda returns for the last 64 on Saturday.

Joyce 78-61 Yan

A break of 74 from Joyce is followed by a 57 from Yan. Table is all cleared in just over eight minutes, but Joyce is a clear and convincing winner. He is through to the last 64. Former Masters holder Yan is out.

Joyce 65-0 Yan

Yan Bingtao gifting world number 56 Joyce an early chance with the in-off and is paying a heavy price so far as the break moves to 60. This match is all over.

Duane Jones 47-39 Xu Si

Lovely little break from Xu at the end of the frame, but just ran out of time at key moment. Jones just doing enough early on to see off the threat of the young Chinese player.

Duane Jones 38-0 Xu Si

Solid lead, but not a defining one in this event for the world number 98 at the halfway stage of the match.

Georgiou 93-30 Si

2018 winner Michael Georgiou utterly dominant in seeing off the threat of Si Jiahui in some style. 'The Pride of Cyprus' into the last 64 with minimal fuss.

Hawkins 27-21 Davies

The Hawk made to sweat, but scrambles through. Young Davies had chance of the upset, but couldn't slot a tricky red with the rest in closing 30 seconds. 2012 champion Hawkins is through to last 64.

Hawkins 5-15 Davies

No Ding due to the former Masters and UK champion feeling unwell. We wish him a quick recovery. Amateur Ryan Davies called into action to face last week's Masters finalist Barry Hawkins. Under four minutes remaining.

Un-Nooh 33-45 Johal

Bit of a shock as Un-Nooh is dumped in the first round. Big scalp for Johal to take with his opponent failing to fire.

Un-Nooh 19-29 Johal

2019 Shoot Out champion Thepchaiya Un-Nooh slipping up among the balls to give Kuldesh Johal early hope here. Heading for the halfway mark in the frame with Johal ahead.

Mann 32-21 Xiao Guodong

World number 92 Michell Mann certainly loved his Friday as he progresses in some style. Salutes all the fans, who sung 'Rocket Man' during his stylish win. Well played that Mann.

Saengkham 45-69 Womersley

Noppon needs a snooker and doesn't have time to recover. Last-minute call-up Womersley is through.

Saengkham 24-61 Womersley

Womersley produces a lovely break of 61, but misses straight black on brink of winning the frame and match. Can't see any way back for Noppon here.

Saengkham 16-38 Womersley

Daniel Womersley apparently called up at the last minute to take over from David Grace, who has been forced to miss out due to Covid. Womersley moving along nicely on 46. Looking very calm among the balls.

Bingham 90-0 Davis

A big wave to the crowd from the 'Ball-Run'. Safely through to the last 64.

Bingham 59-0 Davis

Bingham just battening down the hatches. Has been a clever frame from Bingham. Knocked in a long red and has never looked back with just over three minutes remaining.

Bingham 56-0 Davis

Bingham takes six reds and six blacks with the crowd shouting: "We want a maximum" before the 2015 world champion misses the seventh red. The crowd then shout: "We want our money back". Still well over five minutes for Davis to recover.

Bingham 0-0 Davis

Bit of an old-school battle between Stuart Bingham and Mark Davis. Both English players have played at every Shoot Out since its inception in 2011.

Tian 47-7 Kenna

World number 62 Tian is through to the last 64 as he seeks to add a few ranking points to his perilous position on the World Snooker Tour. Finishing outside of top 64 could force a player to return to Q School in summer.

Tian 37-6 Kenna

Looks like Tian is going to close out this match. Run of the ball not really been with Rebecca Kenna.

Tian 20-5 Kenna

Tian Pengfei picks out a stunning plant on a red, but only up to 19 before Rebecca Kenna returns to the table. Down to 10 seconds a shot with under five minutes left on clock.

Boiko 1-67 Williams

Williams says 'Take That' to Boiko. Never really gave the 16-year-old prodigy a look-in. Through to the last 64 with a fair bit to spare.

Boiko 0-40 Williams

Williams making the running in this frame. Quickly up to 40 ahead with under five minutes remaining.

Boiko 0-0 Williams

Robbie Williams battling to remain on the World Snooker Tour. Currently at 66 on the money list before he faces the teenager Iulian Boiko from Ukraine.

Pinches 55-1 Muir

Utterly dominant from Pinches in this match. At the age of 51, showing that there is no substitute for experience. He eases through to round two.

Pinches 0-0 Muir

'The Canary' Barry Pinches takes to the table to face Scotland's Ross Muir in the second match of the day.

Allen 74-4 Carty

Allen easing through this opening match. He will be back for the last 64 on Saturday.

Allen 50-4 Carty

Crowd sound like they are on the sauce. Weekend is well and truly here. Allen moves to 50.

Allen 28-4 Carty

We are off and running. Mark Allen quickly up to 28 against Carty in front of a boisterous crowd in Leicester. Carty breaking down early doors.

'Going to be a top-16 player' - Jimmy White dazzled by Stan Moody's Snooker Shoot Out win

Moody looks younger than his 15 years of age, but size was no impediment as he comprehensively beat Lu.

From the moment he knocked in a stunning long red to open his account, Moody had the crowd on his side and he was cheered to victory.

A punch of the air with delight suggested the youngster is at home on the big stage, and he has been on White’s radar for some time.

“Fantastic talent,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “I’ve watched him play at Ding’s academy in Sheffield for a week before the World Championship.

“He was there practicing every day, doing routines, working with a coach.

“He is a really serious player and is going to be a top-16 player and is hopefully going to win tournaments.”

Stream the Shoot Out and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

