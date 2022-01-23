Whether it’s in the refined air of the World Championship or the cut-and-thrust of the Snooker Shoot Out, flukes are part and parcel of the game.

And we love them.

The Shoot Out served up its fair share, so it was only right that we put them together.

We’re pretty confident that Kuldesh Johal’s cracker took the biscuit by some distance.

Johal was in all sorts of bother in his match with Gary Wilson, and he simply threw his cue at the white.

It was such a bizarre shot, it threw Neal Foulds in the Eurosport commentary box.

“He’s playing the two-cushioned glance,” said Foulds.

Oh no he didn’t, Neal. He smashed the pack, and a red somehow dropped into left middle - leaving Wilson to turn away in disbelief.

Enjoy it, and the rest of a cracking week of flukes, above.

- - -

