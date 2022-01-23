Snooker is a game of angles, and in theory anything is possible.

Michael Georgiou, the winner of the Snooker Shoot Out in 2018, tested that to the limit with a shot which defied belief.

The impressive Hossen Vafaei had Georgiou welded to the bottom cushion, and he somehow had to extricate himself from trouble.

Safety or go for broke?

With it being the Shoot Out, Georgiou opted for the latter as he raised his cue, dug down on the white and sent a red into the yellow pocket.

“That is incredible,” said Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary. “That should not be allowed. What a shot.”

“It was so nonchalant,” added Philip Studd.

It was an incredible shot, but it ultimately did not matter as Vafaei claimed the win to book his place in the quarter finals.

