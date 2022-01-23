Liang Wenbo is never slow to show his emotions, as those who witnessed his celebration in the semi-finals of the UK Championship in 2015 will testify to.

The Snooker Shoot Out may not have the gravitas of the UK Championship, but trophy, ranking points and money are on offer - and it is serious business.

Liang was in trouble during his last-32 clash with Sanderson Lam, as he trailed by 10 points with 35 seconds on the clock.

A chance came his way, and he knocked in a pressure red to set up a shot at a blue for the win.

“What a finish this is turning into for Liang Wenbo,” David Hendon said on Eurosport commentary. “He needs this blue, this is for victory.

“Sanderson Lam can hardly watch.”

With the clock ticking down, Liang found the bottom left bag and it sparked him into life.

“Liang Wenbo is celebrating,” Hendon said. “What a finish, what a win.”

Liang is at 34 in the world rankings, and a good run in Leicester will be a huge boost for the remainder of the season, so there’s little wonder he was celebrating. But it does not come close to what he did in York.

