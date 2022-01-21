Mark Selby made a World number onemade a winning start to his Shoot Out campaign against Li Hang on Thursday , but the world champion's willingness to participate in the tournament has not been matched by the rest of the game's elite.

Four of the world's top five have opted out with Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan not keen on the often chaotic, unpredictable and frantic nature of Shoot Out snooker (LIVE on Eurosport) which can see players lose a 10-minute match without playing a shot.

Kyren Wilson reached the semi-finals in 2015, but the sport's number five has missed the past two years. Masters champion Robertson and world number two Trump have not competed since 2016, the year before the event was controversially given ranking event status.

Scottish trio John Higgins, Stephen Maguire and 2017 winner Anthony McGill are also skipping the Morningside Arena a week after competing at The Masters.

Six-times world champion O'Sullivan competed in the 2020 event for the first, time in five years, but vowed never to return after losing to world number 104 Billy Castle in the second round.

“I will never play in the Shoot Out again. I love it as an event, but as a player there is no value," he said.

I played it this year, the first time in five years, because everyone said they were enjoying it and I thought ‘I have got to see what it’s all about’.

"As a player I don’t like playing in it, but I can step back and see as a spectator – which is the most important thing at the end of the day – it is enjoyable to watch."

Trump reached the last 32 six years ago while Robertson's solitary appearance came a decade ago when he reached the quarter-finals in Blackpool, but he has never viewed it as a classic form of snooker when it feels like a lottery.

Robertson was scathing when World Snooker Tour decided to give the event ranking status in 2016.

"Absolutely nuts. A huge slap in the face to any player who has actually won a proper ranking event," he said.

The winner will receive £50,000 with 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy admitting he is keen on the ranking points following his dramatic 51-50 victory over teenager Chang Bingyu from 50-1 behind in the first round.

"I know they call me the magician, but I feel like Houdini after that," said Murphy.

