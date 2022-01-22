There’s something about Germans and shootouts, and Lukas Kleckers lived up the billing to beat Tian Pengfei to reach the last 32 of the Snooker Shoot Out.

Kleckers looked down and out as he trailed by seven points heading into the final minute of the match, and Tian had control.

Kleckers got the chance with a very difficult red, but getting position added to the tariff.

He knocked in the red, but with under 10 seconds remaining he was faced with a fiendish pink with the rest to force a shoot out.

"The colours, my goodness,” Alan McManus said on Eurosport commentary. “Have you ever seen this difficult colours?

“Shot for a blue ball shoot out.

“Lukas Kleckers take a bow.”

David Hendon added: “What a shot to take us to our second blue ball shoot out. Incredible.

“And you normally fancy Germans on penalties.”

Tian wobbled his effort, leaving the table open for Kleckers to complete the great escape - which he did.

Hendon said: “The table was evil, but somehow he got into this position.

“Every credit to Lukas Klckers, what a victory that is.

"Cool as you like, to reach round three.”

- - -

