Simon Blackwell has been hit with an 18-month suspension from snooker after being found guilty of an attempt to fix the outcome of a match, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said.

The 29-year-old, who was playing under amateur status, was competing in the EPSB Open Series - where the carrot for a top-four finish would have been a place at Q School - when he approached another player and offered £200 to ensure he won the two frames he required to guarantee a spot in the top four.

The player approached by Blackwell did not take up the offer and reported it to WPBSA officials.

Blackwell was handed an immediate suspension by WPBSA chief Jason Ferguson, pending a disciplinary hearing.

At the hearing, Blackwell was found in breach of three WPBSA rules:

2.1.2.1 to fix or contrive, or to be a party to any effort to fix or contrive, the result, score, progress, conduct or any other aspect of the Tour and/or any Tournament or Match;

2.1.2.2 to seek or accept or offer or agree to accept any bribe or other reward to fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, score, progress, conduct or any other aspect of the Tour and/or any Tournament or Match;

2.1.2.4 to solicit, induce, entice, persuade, encourage or facilitate any Member to breach any of the foregoing provisions of this paragraph 2.1.2.

The panel handed down an 18-month suspension “from playing or being involved in all snooker events for a period of 18 months effective from 14 April 2022 (the date of his suspension by the chairman of the WPBSA) until 23.59 on 15 October 2023.”

Blackwell was also ordered to pay costs of £1,400.

WST confirmed Blackwell has until May 27 to lodge an appeal.

