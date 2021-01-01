Scene setter

The Championship League Snooker is back in its original invitational format at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes in 2021 as 25 of the world’s best players battle over seven groups for the right to compete in April’s big-money Winners’ Group.

It will begin with Group 1 on January 4-5, with Group 2 (Jan 6-7) and Group 3 (Jan 8-9) to follow the same week. Groups 4-6 will be played over the week of February 8-13. The event will then return with Group 7 from March 29-30. Finally, the seven Group Champions will return for the Winners’ Group from March 31-April 1.

The players will be competing for a share of the £205,000 prize fund and a place in the Champion of Champions. Players will earn £100 per frame won, with significant bonuses for their final group position and increased prize money in the Winners’ Group.

What is the format?

Seven groups of seven players will produce seven winners who then play in one further group to determine the winner.

In each group, every player will play each other once in a best-of-five-frame match, after which the top four players will contest the play-offs, semi-finals and final over best-of-five frames.

Players will be awarded one point for each match won, then most frames won and the least frames lost in the league series will determine their position in the league table. Dead frames will not be played in either the league or knock-out stages.

The play-off winner will progress to the Winners’ Group, while the players coming sixth and seventh in the group will be relegated and will not feature in any further group matches.

After the group has played its total 24 matches, three players will leave and be replaced by a further three players for the next group.

Confirmed schedule

Group 1

January 4 - 12:30

John Higgins v Stuart Bingham

John Higgins v Gary Wilson

Stuart Bingham v Michael Holt

Michael Holt v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhou Yuelong v Graeme Dott

Gary Wilson v Graeme Dott

January 4 - 18:00

John Higgins v Michael Holt

Michael Holt v Gary Wilson

Gary Wilson v Zhou Yuelong

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Zhou Yuelong

Stuart Bingham v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

John Higgins v Graeme Dott

January 5 - 12:30

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Graeme Dott

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Gary Wilson

Stuart Bingham v Gary Wilson

John Higgins v Zhou Yuelong

Stuart Bingham v Zhou Yuelong

Michael Holt v Zhou Yuelong

Michael Holt v Graeme Dott

January 5 - 18:00

Stuart Bingham v Graeme Dott

John Higgins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Play-offs: January 5

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Final: January 5

TBC v TBC

Group 2

January 6-7

Match schedule TBC

Group 3

January 8-9

Match schedule TBC

Group 4

January 8-9

Match schedule TBC

Group 5

January 10-11

Match schedule TBC

Group 6

January 12-13

Match schedule TBC

Group 7

March 29-30

Match schedule TBC

Winners' group

March 31 - April 1

Match schedule TBC

Player list

John Higgins

Stuart Bingham

Mark Williams

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Gary Wilson

Zhou Yuelong

Graeme Dott

Kyren Wilson

David Gilbert

Scott Donaldson

Mark Selby

Neil Robertson

Barry Hawkins

Judd Trump

Yan Bingtao

Jack Lisowski

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Joe Perry

Ali Carter

Matthew Selt

Kurt Maflin

Michael Holt

Tom Ford

Anthony McGill

