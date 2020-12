Snooker

Snooker in 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan wins sixth world title and world number one Judd Trump shines

We take a look back through 2020 in snooker after what was an unprecedented year for the sport. Ronnie O'Sullivan clinched his sixth World Championship title at The Crucible, while Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby also shone with stunning performances in the biggest events in a unique year.

