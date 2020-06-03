Alfie Burden took a knee at the start of his Championship League match with Ryan Day on Wednesday.

Burden made the gesture just after the break-off at the beginning of the opening frame in his Group 12 match-up against Day.

Snooker 2020 Championship League snooker: Latest results and updated draw 13 HOURS AGO

The 43-year-old from Paddington made the gesture of solidarity, bowing his head, before raising his hands in the air and getting to his feet.

Alfie Burden of England Image credit: Getty Images

It's the latest example of a sports star taking the opportunity to show their support and unity for the movement.

Athletes across sport have joined a chorus of outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of unarmed 46-year-old Floyd after footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck prompted a wave of protests across the United States.

Play Icon WATCH Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt 00:00:49

Snooker O'Sullivan threatens to withdraw from Championship League over coronavirus fears 18 HOURS AGO