Image credit: Eurosport
Alfie Burden took a knee at the start of his Championship League match with Ryan Day on Wednesday.
Burden made the gesture just after the break-off at the beginning of the opening frame in his Group 12 match-up against Day.
The 43-year-old from Paddington made the gesture of solidarity, bowing his head, before raising his hands in the air and getting to his feet.
Alfie Burden of England
Image credit: Getty Images
It's the latest example of a sports star taking the opportunity to show their support and unity for the movement.
Athletes across sport have joined a chorus of outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of unarmed 46-year-old Floyd after footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck prompted a wave of protests across the United States.
