Snooker player Alfie Burden takes a knee at start of match

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated a few seconds ago

Alfie Burden took a knee at the start of his Championship League match with Ryan Day on Wednesday.

Burden made the gesture just after the break-off at the beginning of the opening frame in his Group 12 match-up against Day.

The 43-year-old from Paddington made the gesture of solidarity, bowing his head, before raising his hands in the air and getting to his feet.

Alfie Burden of England

Image credit: Getty Images

It's the latest example of a sports star taking the opportunity to show their support and unity for the movement.

Athletes across sport have joined a chorus of outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of unarmed 46-year-old Floyd after footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck prompted a wave of protests across the United States.

