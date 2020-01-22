Though Tian recorded the better breaks - compiling 86, 87 and 58 compared to Carter's three highest of 51, 56 and 58 - it was the Englishman who edged it.

He had to come from behind to do so, though, falling 2-0 behind in the opening frames and then 3-2 down after the fifth.

However, a run of three frames on the bounce was enough for the Captain to set up a second-round showdown with Michael Holt, who dispatched Daniel Wells 5-0.

Ding Junhui also had a good day in Austria, sweeping Robert Milkins aside 5-0 and notching high breaks of 81, 78 and 73.

Video - 6 attempts, 21 points conceded, favour returned - Milkins' patience repaid against Ding 00:22

There was a remarkable moment in the first frame, whereby Milkins fouled five times on the spin before escaping a snooker only to lay one himself.

John Higgins moved through to the next round with a win over Fergal O'Brien, taking it 5-2 despite a lack of 50-plus breaks.

Graeme Dott beat Liang Wenbo 5-3, leading from the outset and recording a break of 104 in the fourth frame.

He will play Neil Robertson in the next round, who beat Lyu Haotian 5-2.

More to follow.