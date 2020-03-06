The World Snooker Federation and Australian Billiards and Snooker Council announced that the two tournaments would be held in Adelaide from January 2021.

This year saw Malta stage both the WSF Junior Open and WSF Open tournaments, but they have been switched to the Snooker SA Venue in Adelaide.

Entratnts will have the chance to compete for that offer a route to the Professional World Snooker Tour from the beginning of the 2021/2022 season.

Neil Robertson won the inaugural SA Snooker Open in 2001.

President of the World Snooker Federation, Jason Ferguson said:

“Together with our friends at the ABSC I am extremely pleased to be able to announce the next staging of these two highly prestigious WSF tournaments in Adelaide next year.

“This year’s open entry events in Malta proved extremely successful in breaking down barriers, providing opportunity for all in to gain access to the World Snooker Tour. Our new World Junior Open demonstrated clearly that there is a new generation of players waiting to appear in our major televised events. The tournament provides a fantastic opportunity for these players to compete for a world junior title in our sport, many of them also then contesting the subsequent open competition with the world’s best amateur players.

“The World Snooker Federation is going from strength to strength, and to fit with the WSF’s vision of reaching out to all destinations around the world we are delighted to be working alongside the experienced and passionate ABSC team. When staging international amateur events such as these, it is vital we find attractive international destinations for all. Having personally visited Adelaide in the past, I am sure all players along with their families and friends will soak up this wonderful Australian experience by the sea.

“Once again, these tournaments will be open to all and will again provide direct access to the World Snooker Tour, not only through main tour cards, but also further opportunities to compete in prestigious ranking tournaments.”