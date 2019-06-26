The Welsh duo enjoyed their third 4-1 win of the tournament, having already seen off India and Australia in Group C.

China’s B team – consisting of Zhou Yuelong and Liang Wenbo – also keep up their 100 per cent record in the same group when whitewashing Switzerland 5-0.

Wales face China B on Friday in what could be a showdown to top the group.

Elsewhere, top seeds Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao of China’s A team also secured a third 4-1 victory when beating Austria.

Also in Group A, Thailand edged Poland 3-2 with Germany recording a win by the same scoreline over Norway.

In Group B, the Republic of Ireland’s Ken Doherty and Fergal O'Brien beat Northern Ireland duo Mark Allen and Jordan Brown.

England’s pairing of Kyren Wilson and Jack Lisowski scraped a third 3-2 win when overcoming Iran. Hong Kong beat Saudi Arabia 4-1.

Scotland - inspired by four-times world champion John Higgins and former UK champion Stephen Maguire - lead Group C after they enjoyed a 5-0 win over Israel, one point clear of Belgium who were 4-1 victors against Malaysia.

Maguire said: “We are over the moon with that result. That is better than what I was expecting. It has been a brilliant start to the tournament.”

“We were just concentrating trying to win the match tonight, because Israel are our rivals in the group alongside Belgium," said Higgins. "We’ve stolen a march on them and probably only need a couple of frames in the remaining matches.”.”