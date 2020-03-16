A statement from WST said: "Following today's advice from the UK Government, there will be no access for fans at this week's Coral Tour Championship.

"At 5pm today the government advised the public to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues. We have reacted to this advice with the decision to close the doors at Venue Cymru in Llandudno to all fans.

"We realise this will be disappointing to fans but we must act according to the latest government advice."

Ronnie O'Sullivan is the event's current champion, and play begins on Tuesday.