Coming into the tournament on the back of his UK Championship success in December, Ding was among the favourites for the tournament he won back in 2011.

Although Ding hit the only century of the match with a 135 clearance in the second frame and three times drew level with Perry to leave the scores level at 3-3.

Breaks of 93 and 83 brought Perry within a frame of success and the 'Gentleman' went on to take the ninth frame to progress to the second round.