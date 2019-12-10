The Chinese player won the UK Championship or the third time in his career on Sunday, beating Stephen Maguire 10-6 in the final, before heading to Glasgow for the penultimate tournament of the Home Nations series.

But it was Michael White, who had beaten Mark Williams at the Barbican and reached the last 16 before losing to Maguire, that started fastest with a break of 76 in the opening frame.

Video - Scottish Open Day 1: Allen fights back, Higgins flatters to deceive & speedy Selby 02:55

However, Ding fought back with 60 and then a fine 104 in the third frame to take a 2-1 lead, before White handed him another opportunity - another impressive contribution of 83 in spite of an awkward table was only ended by an unfortunate kick.

A rare miss from the UK champion left a red over the corner pocket and White was able to go into the pack, only to get unfortunate and stick on the pink.

While White cursed his luck from his chair, Ding was more than happy to jump in and capitalise with the pack already split, making his second century and clearing the table for a break of 125.

He had already seen two fellow Chinese players progress as Yan Bingtao and Zhang Jiangkang picked up early victories while Ricky Walden had to come from behind to win a tight match against Luo Honghao in a final-frame decider.