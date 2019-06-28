Kyren Wilson and Jack Lisowski saw off Mark Allen and Jordan Brown 3-2 in China’s Jiangsu Province to reach the last eight, where they will face Thailand.

The pairing of Noppon Saengkham and Thepchaiya Un Nooh had been in trouble in Group A, but a 3-2 win over China A's Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao assured them of second place.

Joining England from Group B in the last eight are Hong Kong, who beat Iran 3-2 on Friday, while Ireland defeated Saudi Arabia by the same scoreline in what was a dead rubber.

Belgium and Scotland had already qualified for the quarter-finals before the final round of league fixtures, but it was Belgium who sealed top spot after a 3-2 win over the opponents to set up a clash with China B.

Belgium were spearheaded by 2017 China Champion Luca Brecel and 14-year-old prospect Ben Mertens - and Scotland's four-time World Champion John Higgins and five-time ranking event winner Stephen Maguire were narrowly defeated.

Brecel held his nerve against Higgins in the deciding frame, clinching a break of 64 to seal the win and first place in the group.

Scotland must face Wales, who romped to top spot in Group D after a 4-1 win over China B.

Quarter-final fixtures