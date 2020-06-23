Snooker

'I'm not scared of anyone' – Allen fluke helps seal epic win over six-century Murphy

Mark Allen | Snooker | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
25 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

Shaun Murphy made a record-equalling six century breaks – but still lost 9-8 to Mark Allen in an astonishing quarter-final at the Tour Championship in Milton Keynes.

2015 world champion Murphy produced some exceptional scoring, but could not quite shake off the doggedness and matchplay skills of former Masters holder Allen who made an ice-cool match-winning 62 in the deciding frame after fluking a red to a middle pocket.

"The turning point for me was the two seventies I made from 7-5 behind," said Allen. "If I play to my capabilities, I'm not scared of anyone and never have been."

Snooker

'Pathetic' – Selby recovers from poor start to oust Bingtao

A DAY AGO

Murphy equalled Stephen Maguire's record of six centuries in a best-of-17 frame match – set in his 9-5 win over world number two Neil Robertson on Saturday – but somehow still lost at the Marshall Arena as Northern Irishman Allen recovered from 7-5 and 8-7 behind to progress at the Marshall Arena.

"It's the old cliche, but a century only wins you one frame," said Murphy. "But it shows me where I have to work on in the rest of my game."

Murphy made knocks of 110, 117, 116, 100, 131 and 100, but paid a heavy price for missing several blacks off the spot with Allen never giving up the ghost despite being battered by a barrage of Murphy power punching.

Allen will face three-times world champion Mark Selby in the last four on Thursday.

Maguire and world champion Judd Trump contest the first semi-final on Wednesday.

The winner takes home a top prize of £150,000 in the final tournament before the delayed World Championship takes place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield next month.

Tour Championship draw

Quarter-finals (best of 17 frames)

(All sessions start at 1:30pm and 7pm BST)

  • Neil Robertson 5-9 Stephen Maguire (Saturday)
  • Judd Trump 9-4 John Higgins (Sunday)
  • Mark Selby 9-6 Yan Bingtao (Monday)
  • Shaun Murphy 8-9 Mark Allen (Tuesday)

Semi-finals (best of 17 frames)

  • Stephen Maguire v Judd Trump (Wednesday)
  • Mark Selby v Mark Allen (Thursday)

Friday (best of 19 frames)

  • Maguire/Trump v Selby/Allen

What's On

