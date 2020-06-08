Ronnie O'Sullivan has admitted his biggest challenge at the Championship League is a mental battle against himself confined to a Milton Keynes hotel room.

The moustachioed Rocket will resume his quest for a first tournament victory on UK soil since his Tour Championship title in March 2019 in Group C of snooker's competitive return after the coronavirus lockdown.

He will meet 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham, Harvey Chandler and Sam Craigie, who won Group 6 on Monday night in style to secure his progress, for a place in Thursday's final group at the behind-closed-doors event.

The five-times world champion breezed through the opening group stage on Friday with three 3-0 wins over Kishan Hirani, Michael Georgiou and Chris Wakelin.

He admits having to self-isolate in a hotel room under strict health guidelines at the Marshall Arena complex after enduring a COVID-19 swab test a day earlier is as tough as potting balls.

"Got to be off me head coming here, haven't I? I've been sat in my room for 24 hours," said O'Sullivan, who said he turned to cornflakes to keep himself ticking over in his hotel room.

"I done 16 hours in a cell once, and it was better cause I got to choose my own food.

"But listen it gets you out of the house, but I've enjoyed being at home. It's good fun.

"I played the semi-finals of the Welsh Open, and a couple of exhibitions, but other than that I've only played for four or five hours. Just shows you that you maybe don't need the practice."

World number 62 Craigie produced brilliant runs of 131 and 123 against Dominic Dale on his way to a 3-0 win and completing victory in Group 6 after a 3-0 win over Matthew Selt and a 2-2 draw with Ali Carter.

Monday June 8

Table One Group 11

Match 1 Mark Allen 3-1 Nigel Bond

Match 2 Martin O’Donnell 3-0 Michael White

Match 3 Martin O’Donnell 3-1 Nigel Bond

Match 4 Mark Allen 3-1 Michael White

Match 5 Michael White 3-0 Nigel Bond

Match 6 Mark Allen v Martin O’Donnell

Table Two Group 6

Match 1 Matt Selt 0-3 Sam Craigie

Match 2 Ali Carter 1-3 Dominic Dale

Match 3 Ali Carter 2-2 Sam Craigie

Match 4 Matt Selt 2-2 Dominic Dale

Match 5 Ali Carter 3-1 Matt Selt

Match 6 Sam Craigie 3-0 Dominic Dale

Group winner: Sam Craigie (Eng)

Group Winners’ Stage

Tuesday June 9

Group C

Winner of Group 10 – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Winner of Group 6 – Sam Craigie (Eng)

Winner of Group 1 – Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Winner of Group 4 – Harvey Chandler (Eng)

Group D

Winner of Group 15 – Tom Ford (Eng)

Winner of Group 11

Winner of Group 8 – Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Winner of Group 5 – Liang Wenbo (Chn)

Wednesday June 10

Group B

Winner of Group 12 – Ryan Day (Wal)

Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)

Winner of Group 7 – Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Group A

Winner of Group 14 – Gary Wilson (Eng)

Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)

Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)

Winner of Group 16 – Ashley Carty (Eng)

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

Winner of Group C

Winner of Group D

Winner of Group B

Winner of Group A

