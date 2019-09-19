No woman has ever competed against the world's top men in a televised event but Evans place at the tournament has now been confirmed.

It will see 16 tournament winners from the last year head to the Ricoh Arena in Coventry for a week-long event in November.

"It's brilliant news. I'd like to play Ronnie I think," said Evans.

"I have played against him a couple of times in exhibitions and played with him.

"The crowds love him, so the atmosphere would be amazing."

Not only is the tournament an opportunity for Evans to showcase the best of the women's game, it is also a chance for her to boost her earnings significantly.

Just one win to reach the quarter-finals will net her a minimum of £12,500, a figure that only falls £2,500 short of the top prize of the women's world championship which she won earlier this year.

O'Sullivan has won the Champion of Champions three times before and will start as a heavy favourite if he is drawn against Evans, despite her having won 12 titles this year.

"It's not going to be easy, but it will be a great experience," Evans added.

"You dream of playing in such events at those kind of venues.

"I've been as a spectator, so to get to play there will be class.

"It’s a great arena and is always well supported.

"It’s a local event so I’ll probably get driven mad for tickets!"