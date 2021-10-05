Aaron Hill became an overnight hero in his home city of Cork in Ireland when he defeated world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan a year ago at the European Masters.

O'Sullivan had appeared likely to progress as breaks of 64, 58 and 102 carried him 4-3 clear from 3-1 behind only for world number 115 Hill to largely dominate the closing two frames with a 78 enough to complete a famous victory over the green baize GOAT in Milton Keynes.

Hill defeated two-times world finalist Matthew Stevens in the last 32 before losing to Masters holder Yan Bingtao in the last 16, his best performance at a tournament last season.

As he embarks upon his second year on tour, Hill has reflected on the magnitude of a victory that was arguably Ireland's biggest snooker story since Ken Doherty overcame Stephen Hendry 18-12 to lift the 1997 world title.

"I didn't realise how massive it was until the next day when I was getting loads of messages coming through on social media. I was trending number two on Twitter in the UK," said 19-year-old Hill.

'A star is born' – Hill stuns O’Sullivan at European Masters

"The likes of Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool manager) was below me. It was absolutely brilliant to see. I had interview after interview.

"I got support from my family, friends and everyone around Cork. Everyone notices me in Cork when I'm out having a social pint.

"They come over and it is absolutely brilliant. Hopefully, I can do it again."

Up to 81 in the world, Hill has toiled to replicate that form in other events as he battles to avoid a trip to Q School next summer by finishing inside the sport's top 64, but he believes beating O'Sullivan in full flow, the six-times world champion hit breaks of 102, 64, 58, has set the standard for the rest of his career.

"Every match I go into, I think I'm going to win," said Hill on WST . "I believe if you don't have that mentality, you are not going to do much good.

"I felt like I had a free go at him. It was my first tournament of the season, and nothing was expected of me really.

"I wanted to go out and embrace the experience and do the best I can. That's what I done. I produced good snooker to beat him. You try to play the table and play the balls, but obviously you know it is the best player in the world across from you.

"Knowing I was playing Ronnie gave me the better chance because it was such a great experience and I tried to remain as calm as I could. It worked.

What gave me confidence was the way Ronnie played against me. He seemed to respect me in every department of the game.

"For him to respect me like that, gave me confidence. You see him in some games where he goes for the odd wild ones, but he seemed to give me respect in all departments so I was happy with that."

Hill believes some spiritual intervention from his late grandmother helped him hold his nerve to complete his greatest triumph.

"I was 3-1 up at the interval, but when I went back out, he came back at me like I train, but at 4-3 behind I remained calm and produced some of my best stuff again because I was the underdog," said Hill.

"I got a fluke in the last frame, but it wasn't about the fluke but about how calm I remained in the final frame.

"I had to keep nice and composed. I wear my nan's rosary beads around my neck. It was the last thing she held in her hands before she passed away.

"Luckily the family decided to give it to me. I wear them around neck all the time now. When I get back up off the pink in the final and get back down to play the shot you will see the cross coming out the gap on my shirt.

That is no word of a lie. I'm a firm believer in that. I thought that was a bit of a sign. It brilliant to see and I noticed it when I watched it back. It's a pink rosary bead and the cross came out. It was amazing to see.

"When I showed my mother that back on the camera, she nearly burst into tears. My nana was supportive and super proud of me."

"Last season was tough due to the pandemic," he added. "You are on your own, get depressed and having to book flights when you get back to your hotel room.

"I'm just a pup. If I stay on tour, it would be amazing."

