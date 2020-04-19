The five-time world champion is considered one of the greatest snooker players to have graced the sport, but he's also contended with depression, alcoholism and drug abuse throughout his illustrious career.

And in a revealing vodcast with Andy Goldstein on The Break, the Rocket believes the primary reason for not winning his first world title until 2001, after breaking onto the scene by winning the 1993 UK Championship and then the 1995 Masters, was his wild lifestyle.

"I was partying quite a lot," he said.

“The snooker season was September to May and the World Champs was the last tournament of the year.

"If I had a bad session I felt the sooner this is over, the sooner I can have some fun with my friends.

"When it came off, it was the most unbelievable feeling.

"If you win it once, it doesn’t matter if you don’t win it again because you’ve got your name on the trophy.

" The monkey off your back is huge, it allows you to go and play and then it’s just a case of clocking up as many titles as you can get. "

He added: "Maybe between 1995 and 2000 when I don’t think I properly dedicated my time to snooker. Perhaps I lost a bit of time there.

"And again between 2005 and 2007 I don’t think I won a ranking tournament for 32 months. And again 2009 to 2011.