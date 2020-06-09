Ronnie O'Sullivan believes he has had the best time of his life during the UK coronavirus health lockdown.

Despite crashing out of the Championship League after a 3-0 defeat to Stuart Bingham at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, the five-times world champion admits he's made the most of his time away from the baize during the health crisis.

"I've really been enjoying the lockdown, I've had the best three months of my life," said O'Sullivan after firing two centuries in his 3-0 win over Harvey Chandler.

"Talking about snooker and talking about this and that..I want the lockdown to go on for another five years if it can!"

O'Sullivan's next competitive action is scheduled for the World Championship which is due to begin on 31 July at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

He failed to qualify for the defence of his Tour Championship title in Milton Keynes on June 20.

The elite eight-man event is the final event before the World Championship.

O'Sullivan has failed to win a ranking event since the Tour Championship in March 2019, but will hope to find his form as he chases a sixth world title.

Group Winners’ Stage

(3pm BST start)

Tuesday June 9

Group C

Winner of Group 10 – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Winner of Group 6 – Sam Craigie (Eng)

Winner of Group 1 – Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Winner of Group 4 – Harvey Chandler (Eng)

Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-0 Harvey Chandler

Stuart Bingham 1-3 Sam Craigie

Stuart Bingham 3-0 Harvey Chandler

Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-1 Sam Craigie

Sam Craigie 3-0 Harvey Chandler

Ronnie O'Sullivan 0-3 Stuart Bingham

Group winner: Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Group D

Winner of Group 15 – Tom Ford (Eng)

Winner of Group 11 – Martin O'Donnell (Eng)

Winner of Group 8 – Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Winner of Group 5 – Liang Wenbo (Chn)

Tom Ford 2-2 Liang Wenbo

Martin O'Donnell 3-1 Ben Woollaston

Martin O'Donnell 3-1 Liang Wenbo

Tom Ford 0-3 Ben Woollaston

Martin O'Donnell 1-3 Tom Ford

LIang Wenbo 0-3 Ben Woollaston

Group winner: Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Wednesday June 10

Group B

Winner of Group 12 – Ryan Day (Wal)

Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)

Winner of Group 7 – Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Group A

Winner of Group 14 – Gary Wilson (Eng)

Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)

Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)

Winner of Group 16 – Ashley Carty (Eng)

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

Winner of Group C – Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Winner of Group D – Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Winner of Group B

Winner of Group A

