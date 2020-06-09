Snooker

Is this the worst break-off shot in snooker history?

Dominic Dale in Milton Keynes.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

They call him 'The Spaceman' and Dominic Dale's break-off shot at the Championship League on Monday night certainly left him looking a little spaced out.

Needing a victory over world number 62 Sam Craigie in the Group 6 decider to qualify for the last-16 stage, the affable Welshman - winner of the Grand Prix in 1997 and Shanghai Masters in 2007 - produced one of the worst break-off shots of his 28-year career at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Instead of seeing the white bound back around the angles back into baulk in traditional fashion, much to Dale's bemusement it careered off two cushions before slamming into the pack of reds.

Craigie was presented with a red to a middle bag and dually punished Dale's disastrous start by piecing together an immaculate 131 break before a 71 and a classy 123 saw him run out a comfortable group winner.

Dale only scored nine points in three frames as the night began badly and wandered downhill as quickly as his break-off shot.

Group Winners’ Stage

(3pm BST start)

Tuesday June 9

Group C

  • Winner of Group 10 – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 6 – Sam Craigie (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 1 – Stuart Bingham (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 4 – Harvey Chandler (Eng)
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Harvey Chandler
  • Stuart Bingham v Sam Craigie
  • Stuart Bingham v Harvey Chandler
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Sam Craigie
  • Sam Craigie v Harvey Chandler
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham

Group D

  • Winner of Group 15 – Tom Ford (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 11 – Martin O'Donnell (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 8 – Ben Woollaston (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 5 – Liang Wenbo (Chn)
  • Tom Ford v Liang Wenbo
  • Martin O'Donnell v Ben Woollaston
  • Martin O'Donnell v Liang Wenbo
  • Tom Ford v Ben Woollaston
  • Martin O'Donnell v Tom Ford
  • LIang Wenbo v Ben Woollaston

Wednesday June 10

Group B

  • Winner of Group 12 – Ryan Day (Wal)
  • Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 7 – Barry Hawkins (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Group A

  • Winner of Group 14 – Gary Wilson (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)
  • Winner of Group 16 – Ashley Carty (Eng)

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

  • Winner of Group C
  • Winner of Group D
  • Winner of Group B
  • Winner of Group A
Snooker
