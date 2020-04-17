While the Crucible showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of snooker in its place, including a new vodcast, which first airs on Saturday at 2pm on Eurosport 1. Snooker fans will also be able to enjoy all nine episodes in full in audio form on a new podcast: The Break.

Andy Goldstein will be hosting debates around the greatest players and matches of all time with Jimmy White and Neal Foulds, we will be speaking to Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy - and we will also be bringing you a candid three-part interview with the one and only Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Across TV and digital, we will also be bringing snooker fans some of the best matches from our archives, and every day you can help shape our programming by voting for which match will be broadcast at 7pm.

The process is simple. The day before, we will launch a poll on our Twitter page @eurosport_uk asking you to vote for matches around certain themes. And at 3pm each day, we will reveal which match will be shown on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player that evening.

The first theme is The Best of Judd Trump - and you can choose which of the following matches we show on Saturday at 7pm:

UK Championship final, 2011 - Trump beats Mark Allen 10-8 for his first Triple Crown triumph

Masters final, 2019 - Trump beats Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 for his first Masters title

World Championship final, 2019 - Trump beats John Higgins 18-9 for his first world title

Watch the snooker vodcast on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player at 2pm on Saturday - and the winner of the #YouSayWePlay poll at 7pm