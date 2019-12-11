The Scot made 123 to level the match at a frame each but in doing so recorded his 775th triple-figure break, moving him into joint second place on the all-time list.

However, he remains more than 200 behind five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, who has 1,021 centuries to his name.

Higgins had lost the opening frame of the match to world No 88 Ursenbacher, but his momentous century proved to be the beginning of the end of the Austrian's challenge.

After a break of 69 in the first frame, he would score just 10 more points in the entire match as Higgins set up a last-32 meeting with Andrew Higginson tomorrow.

Earlier, Gary Wilson had been one of the high-profile casualties of the second round as he was beaten by Chris Wakelin, who saw his opponent make a century in the opening frame before recording clearances of 128 and 134 on his way to a 4-1 win.

There were no such problems for Mark Allen, who beat Louis Heathcote by the same scoreline to become the first man into the third round.

The afternoon session also saw wins for Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Joe Perry, Tom Ford and Elliot Slessor, who knocked out home player Anthony McGill.