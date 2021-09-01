Judd Trump will switch from snooker to nine-ball pool when he competes at the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City, New Jersey this month.

The tournament is one of the biggest on the pool calendar and runs from September 13-18.

Taking advantage of a break in the 2021/22 snooker season, Trump is looking forward to going in at the “deep end” as he heads to the United States.

“I think the US Open Pool Championship has got the most heritage and prestige to it, it’s been around a long time,” he said.

Everyone in the world of pool knows it’s the tournament if you are going to win one, it’s this one. For me, that’s what kind of attracted me, to go in at the deep end, going in at the biggest event and see what I can do.

“I think when I get over there and step out, I don’t want to make a fool of myself, that will add pressure. But in the snooker world, I know what I am capable of and I know when I put the work in I’ve got that belief whereas, in pool, I do not know what’s going to happen. Hopefully, I can have a good run in it.”

Trump, who recently slipped to No 2 in the snooker world rankings, follows the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jimmy White and Steve Davis in trying his hand at pool.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to try and take snooker over there into the US, it’s such a big market, it’s an aspiration of mine,” he added.

“It’s nice to be playing any cue sport out there. Just to be a part of it, part of the atmosphere, part of the US Open, hopefully, I can do well and one day they’ll have me back to play again and the dream would be to have a good run.”

Mark Selby, who has replaced Trump as world No 1, will also be getting away from snooker as he is set to play with his brother-in-law Gareth Potts at the Ultimate Pool Pairs Cup.

Selby won the WEPF World 8-Ball Pool Championship in 2006 and will be part of the 64-team competition on September 27.

"I’m really looking forward to the tournament and teaming up with Gareth – it's going to be a unique and special challenge, he said.

“It has been a long time since I’ve played eight-ball competitively but having seen what Ultimate Pool has done with its recent TV events, I can’t wait to get out into the arena and sample the atmosphere.”

