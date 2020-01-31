The world number one flew into the lead with a break of 81 in the opening frame, but Georgiou pegged the bookies' favourite back with an impressive run of 112 to draw the match level at 1-1.

But Trump, already with three titles to his name this season, rattled off the next four frames with breaks of 73, 119 and 122.

Elsewhere, Neil Robertson was even hastier on his way to the last four, whitewashing Elliot Slessor 5-0 to make it 36 frames from his last 41.

He hit 50+ breaks in each frame against Slessor, kicking things off with a 133, followed by runs of 101, 94, 73 and 53. Slessor managed just 65 points in the whole match.

German Masters Quarter-finals

Zhao Xintong v Shaun Murphy

Elliot Slessor 0-5 Neil Robertson

Graeme Dott v Matthew Selt

Michael Georgiou 1-5 Judd Trump