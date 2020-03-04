World champion Trump was unbeaten on the opening day as he completed a 3-2 win over Graeme Dott, a 3-1 win over Scott Donaldson and a 3-2 triumph over McGill to join Neil Robertson at the top of the seven-man table.

Trump compiled a 100 break against Dott and a 114 knock in overcoming Donaldson before rolling in a 127 and 122 to edge out McGill, who produced a sparkling 137 run in the fourth frame of a quality match.

Trump is the fifth player - after Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Stephen Hendry and Robertson - to reach the 700-century break milestone and, at the age of 30, the youngest do achieve the feat.

Robertson enjoyed a 3-1 win over Stuart Bingham, a 3-2 victory over Anthony McGill before finishing his day with a 3-1 success against Gary Wilson in the seven-man table.

The world No 2 produced six breaks over 50 in his opening three matches including a 95 that helped him edge out Scotsman McGill.

Robertson faces Dott, Trump and Donaldson on Thursday afternoon as he bids to earn a place in the last four with Trump's other two matches seeing him confront Bingham and Wilson.

Video - The greatest shot of all time? Trump's moment of magic against Higgins 01:34

The BetVictor Championship League semi-finals and final will take place on Thursday night with all matches over the best of five frames.

The winner earns £10,000 with the losing finalist picking up £2,000.

It is a chance for players to earn competitive match practice with only three ranking tournaments of the season remaining.

The Gibraltar Open is staged next week with the Tour Championship in Llandudno a week later involving the top eight players on the world ranking one-year list.

The season ends with the World Championship beginning on April 18 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Winners' group results