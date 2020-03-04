Getty Images
Trump hits record-breaking 700th century break at Championship League
Judd Trump became the youngest player to hit 700 century breaks during a strong start to the Championship League in Leicester.
World champion Trump was unbeaten on the opening day as he completed a 3-2 win over Graeme Dott, a 3-1 win over Scott Donaldson and a 3-2 triumph over McGill to join Neil Robertson at the top of the seven-man table.
Trump compiled a 100 break against Dott and a 114 knock in overcoming Donaldson before rolling in a 127 and 122 to edge out McGill, who produced a sparkling 137 run in the fourth frame of a quality match.
Trump is the fifth player - after Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Stephen Hendry and Robertson - to reach the 700-century break milestone and, at the age of 30, the youngest do achieve the feat.
Robertson enjoyed a 3-1 win over Stuart Bingham, a 3-2 victory over Anthony McGill before finishing his day with a 3-1 success against Gary Wilson in the seven-man table.
The world No 2 produced six breaks over 50 in his opening three matches including a 95 that helped him edge out Scotsman McGill.
Robertson faces Dott, Trump and Donaldson on Thursday afternoon as he bids to earn a place in the last four with Trump's other two matches seeing him confront Bingham and Wilson.
The BetVictor Championship League semi-finals and final will take place on Thursday night with all matches over the best of five frames.
The winner earns £10,000 with the losing finalist picking up £2,000.
It is a chance for players to earn competitive match practice with only three ranking tournaments of the season remaining.
The Gibraltar Open is staged next week with the Tour Championship in Llandudno a week later involving the top eight players on the world ranking one-year list.
The season ends with the World Championship beginning on April 18 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Winners' group results
- Neil Robertson 3-1 Stuart Bingham
- Scott Donaldson 3-2 Gary Wilson
- Neil Robertson 3-2 Anthony McGill
- Judd Trump 3-2 Graeme Dott
- Stuart Bingham 3-0 Gary Wilson
- Judd Trump 3-1 Scott Donaldson
- Neil Robertson 3-1 Gary Wilson
- Anthony McGill 3-2 Graeme Dott
- Judd Trump 3-2 Anthony McGill