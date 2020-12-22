Judd Trump ends the year by extending his lead as snooker's undisputed world number one following his 10-7 win over close friend Jack Lisowski in the World Grand Prix final on Sunday.

World number two Neil Robertson's defence of his trophy ended with a 4-3 defeat to Robert Milkins in the first round allowing Trump to stretch his lead at the top of the sport's ranking list having earned a £100,000 winner's cheque that sees him move onto £1,854,500 – £814,000 clear of the 2010 world champion.

German Masters German Masters moved from Berlin due to Covid-19 restrictions 14 HOURS AGO

Trump defeated world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1 in the semi-finals, but O'Sullivan remains out on his own in third place on £974,500 ahead of Mark Selby on £734,500.

Lisowski earned £40,000 from his run to the World Grand Prix final to move up to 14th place – and jumps from 18th to sixth on the one-year list.

The top 16 on the one-year list qualify for the Players Championship between 22-28 February after the German Masters, Shoot Out and Welsh Open – all three events are live on Eurosport in January and February – are completed.

White: 'Trump clearly exhausted after loss, needs rest'

World Snooker Tour latest world rankings

1 Judd Trump £1,854,500

2 Neil Robertson £1,040,500

3 Ronnie O'Sullivan £974,500

4 Mark Selby £734,500

5 Kyren Wilson £645,000

6 John Higgins £508,500

7 Shaun Murphy £468,500

8 Stephen Maguire £421,500

9 Ding Junhui £402,250

10 Mark Allen £335,500

World Championship Best of 2020: How below-par O'Sullivan won sixth world title in second gear 21/12/2020 AT 14:54