Trump to begin Masters defence against Murphy
Judd Trump will begin his defence of the Masters crown against Shaun Murphy as draw relesaed for January tournament
The prestigious tournament traditionally invites the top 16 players in the world rankings, though world No. 2 Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of the event and will be replaced by Ali Carter.
Speaking in his role as a pundit on Eurosport, O'Sullivan said: "I did not enter the tournament.
"It is a fantastic tournament but I just did not want to play in it this year. I am looking forward to doing some other stuff.
"The Masters is such a great tournament and I think that spot should go to somebody who is dedicated to the game, loves the game and is going to give 110%.
"At the moment I am just playing to enjoy. The place is better off going to somebody else."
However, a World Snooker spokesman confirmed that O'Sullivan did enter the event but notified organisers on Saturday morning that he would not play.