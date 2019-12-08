The prestigious tournament traditionally invites the top 16 players in the world rankings, though world No. 2 Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of the event and will be replaced by Ali Carter.

Speaking in his role as a pundit on Eurosport, O'Sullivan said: "I did not enter the tournament.

"It is a fantastic tournament but I just did not want to play in it this year. I am looking forward to doing some other stuff.

"The Masters is such a great tournament and I think that spot should go to somebody who is dedicated to the game, loves the game and is going to give 110%.

"At the moment I am just playing to enjoy. The place is better off going to somebody else."

However, a World Snooker spokesman confirmed that O'Sullivan did enter the event but notified organisers on Saturday morning that he would not play.