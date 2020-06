Liang Wenbo fired three centuries on his way to the Championship League last 16, finishing his day with a 3-0 win over three-times world champion Mark Selby.

World number 34 Liang contributed breaks of 100 and 117 in his 3-1 win over Joe O'Connor, 103 and 59 in a 3-0 victory over Lee Walker and a 69 in the second frame against Selby, who could only manage 21 points in losing to Liang at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Liang deservedly topped Group 5, replicating the level of form that saw him reach the UK Championship final in 2015.

2019 Welsh Open semi-finalist O'Connor hit a 143, the highest break of his career, in holding Selby to a 2-2 draw. Selby only enjoyed one victory as he departed at the first stage, a 3-1 win over Lee Walker in the group opener providing the minor consolation of third place.

2019 World Championship semi-finalist Gary Wilson was the dominant force in Group 14 as a 3-0 win over Mitchell Mann, a 3-1 win over John Astley and a 3-0 victory over Gerard Greene saw him top the section on nine points.

Wilson sparkled with breaks of 125 and 134 against Greene and 100 and 107 in his win over Astley.

Five-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his campaign against Kishan Hirani at 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Championship League full results and draw

Thursday June 4

Table One Group 5

Match 1 Mark Selby 3-1 Lee Walker

Match 2 Liang Wenbo 3-1 Joe O’Connor

Match 3 Liang Wenbo 3-0 Lee Walker

Match 4 Mark Selby 2-2 Joe O’Connor

Match 5 Joe O’Connor 3-1 Lee Walker

Match 6 Mark Selby 0-3 Liang Wenbo

Group 5 winner: Liang Wenbo (Chn)

Table Two Group 14

Match 1 Gerard Greene 3-1 John Astley

Match 2 Gary Wilson 3-0 Mitchell Mann

Match 3 Gary Wilson 3-1 John Astley

Match 4 Gerard Greene 2-2 Mitchell Mann

Match 5 Gary Wilson 3-0 Gerard Greene

Match 6 John Astley 2-2 Mitchell Mann

Group winner: Gary Wilson (Eng)

Friday June 5th

(4pm start)

Table One Group 10

Match 1 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Kishan Hirani

Match 2 Chris Wakelin v Michael Georgiou

Match 3 Chris Wakelin v Kishan Hirani

Match 4 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Michael Georgiou

Match 5 Michael Georgiou v Kishan Hirani

Match 6 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Chris Wakelin

Table Two Group 15

Match 1 Robert Milkins v Mike Dunn

Match 2 Tom Ford v Ian Burns

Match 3 Tom Ford v Mike Dunn

Match 4 Robert Milkins v Ian Burns

Match 5 Tom Ford v Robert Milkins

Match 6 Mike Dunn v Ian Burns

Saturday June 6

Table One Group 1

Match 1 Stuart Bingham v Jamie Clarke

Match 2 Ricky Walden v Jordon Brown

Match 3 Ricky Walden v Jamie Clarke

Match 4 Stuart Bingham v Jordon Brown

Match 5 Jordon Brown v Jamie Clarke

Match 6 Stuart Bingham v Ricky Walden

Table Two Group 8

Match 1 Ben Woollaston v Liam Highfield

Match 2 Jimmy Robertson v Thor Chuan Leong

Match 3 Jimmy Robertson v Liam Highfield

Match 4 Ben Woollaston v Thor Chuan Leong

Match 5 Jimmy Robertson v Ben Woollaston

Match 6 Liam Highfield v Thor Chuan Leong

Sunday June 7

Table One Group 16

Match 1 Neil Robertson v Ashley Carty

Match 2 Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty

Match 3 Kurt Maflin v Ashley Carty

Match 4 Neil Robertson v Ken Doherty

Match 5 Ken Doherty v Ashley Carty

Match 6 Neil Robertson v Kurt Maflin

Table Two Group 7

Match 1 Anthony McGill v Craig Steadman

Match 2 Barry Hawkins v Hammad Miah

Match 3 Barry Hawkins v Craig Steadman

Match 4 Anthony McGill v Hammad Miah

Match 5 Barry Hawkins v Anthony McGill

Match 6 Craig Steadman v Hammad Miah

Monday June 8

Table One Group 11

Match 1 Mark Allen v Nigel Bond

Match 2 Martin O’Donnell v Michael White

Match 3 Martin O’Donnell v Nigel Bond

Match 4 Mark Allen v Michael White

Match 5 Michael White v Nigel Bond

Match 6 Mark Allen v Martin O’Donnell

Table Two Group 6

Match 1 Matt Selt v Sam Craigie

Match 2 Ali Carter v Dominic Dale

Match 3 Ali Carter v Sam Craigie

Match 4 Matt Selt v Dominic Dale

Match 5 Ali Carter v Matt Selt

Match 6 Sam Craigie v Dominic Dale

Group Winners’ Stage

Tuesday June 9

Group C

Winner of Group 10

Winner of Group 6

Winner of Group 1

Winner of Group 4 – Harvey Chandler (Eng)

Group D

Winner of Group 15

Winner of Group 11

Winner of Group 8

Winner of Group 5 – Liang Wenbo (Chn)

Wednesday June 10

Group B

Winner of Group 12 – Ryan Day (Wal)

Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)

Winner of Group 7

Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Group A

Winner of Group 14 – Gary Wilson (Eng)

Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)

Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)

Winner of Group 16

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

Winner of Group C

Winner of Group D

Winner of Group B

Winner of Group A

