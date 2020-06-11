Luca Brecel clinched his second major professional title with a dramatic victory in the Championship League event in Milton Keynes.

The 'Belgian Bullet' - winner of the 2017 China Championship with a 10-5 final win over Shaun Murphy - secured victory at the Marshall Arena with a 3-0 win over Stuart Bingham, a 2-2 draw with Ryan Day and a nail-biting 2-2 draw with Ben Woollaston, who agonisingly fell one frame short of the title.

Englishman Woollaston watched Brecel make 67 in the opening frame of the final match knowing he needed a victory, but responded superbly as runs of 141, helped by an astonishing fluke on a pink, and 126 left him on the cusp of victory.

The Leicester potter saw a mid-range red somehow fall to drop in the final frame of the event, enabling Brecel to sweep home a glorious 111 to take the trophy back to Belgium.

For a match between the world number 37 Brecel and world number 38 Woollaston, it was a demonstration in how strong snooker is at the elite level.

Played behind closed doors and staged under strict UK government health guidelines, Brecel cut a calm, cool and collected figure in securing the £30,000 first prize from snooker's first tournament since March.

The event was a huge success story and Brecel certainly a worthy winner.

"It was the biggest test of my career because Ben was playing so well. It is just amazing," said Brecel, who did not lose a match over nine matches at the 11-day event.

"Most of the time I'm pretty cool under pressure, but this time I was pretty nervous, pretty shaky. I had to stay in quarantine for three days since Sunday, but if you win the tournament it doesn't matter."

Brecel made a flying start to the day as 2015 world champion Bingham was restricted to only 12 points in three frames as the 25-year-old from Dilsen-Stokkem powered home breaks off 105 and 106 in a resounding victory.

He continued his heavy scoring streak with further runs of 85 and 57 against Day before the Welshman rescued a 2-2 draw with a fine break of 105.

Woollaston had enjoyed a 3-1 win over Day aided by a 66 knock in the third frame, but lost 3-1 to Bingham by the same scoreline as the 'Ball-run' kept alive his hopes.

With Day unable to win the group, Bingham knew he had to record a victory to stay alive, but was forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in a match that was blighted by some odd errors from both men.

Day moved 2-1 clear courtesy of a 71, but Bingham nicked a point with a closing 55 knowing that his chances of the title were over.

Tournament final group

(3pm BST start)

Thursday June 11

Winner of Group C – Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Winner of Group D – Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Winner of Group B – Ryan Day (Wal)

Winner of Group A – Luca Brecel (Bel)

Stuart Bingham 0-3 Luca Brecel

Ryan Day 1-3 Ben Woollaston

Ryan Day 2-2 Luca Brecel

Stuart Bingham 3-1 Ben Woollaston

Stuart Bingham 2-2 Ryan Day

Luca Brecel 2-2 Ben Woollaston

Championship League winner: Luca Brecel (Bel)

