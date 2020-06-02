Luca Brecel | Snooker | ESP Player Feature
Image credit: Getty Images
Luca Brecel produced an immaculate break of 138 on his way to winning Group 9 on the second day of the Championship League in Milton Keynes.
World number 37 Brecel made the highest break of the tournament so far in the first frame of his 3-0 win over Oliver Lines after a 2-2 opening draw with attacking long distance potter Robbie Williams behind closed doors at Marshall Arena.
- 'I want to be like Terry Griffiths' Trump sports classic green baize barnet on winning return
- What can we expect on snooker's big return? 'No fans, no fanfare, but large dollops of drama'
- Wilson: I want to retire as one of the best to play the game
'I want to be like Terry Griffiths' Trump sports classic green baize barnet on winning return
Leeds man Lines himself contributed a 136 run in his 3-0 consolation victory over Williams.
The group came down to a shoot-out between Brecel and world number 12 Jack Lisowski, who had enjoyed a 3-0 win over Lines before blowing a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw with Williams that left him needing to beat Belgium's top player to progress to the second group phase.
Lisowski restored parity at 1-1 with a break of 104, but twice blew chances on the final blue in the third frame as 'Belgian Bullet' Brecel pinched it on the black for a 2-1 lead.
Knowing he needed to overhaul Brecel's 138 to stay alive in the event, the fourth frame was an anti-climax, but Lisowski claimed it on the black to ensure he at least remained undefeated in the section.
"Happy to get over the line," said Brecel, the 2017 China Championship winner. "Jack is a world-class player. I didn't practice for two months, but started three weeks ago.
"I missed too many easy balls, but I need to improve for next week. Luckily, I can go back to Belgium before next week."
World number 68 Mark Joyce was the surprise winner of Group 3 as two 3-1 wins over Mark Davis and Michael Holt saw him progress to the last 16 with one win to spare. He completed his 100 percent record with a 3-1 win over Louis Heathcote.
World champion Judd Trump and world number 11 David Gilbert eased into the last 16 on Monday's opening day of action at snooker first tournament back since the UK's public health lockdown in March.
Championship League full results and draw
Monday June 1
(all matches start at 3pm BST unless stated)
Table One Group 2
- Match 1 Judd Trump 3-0 David Grace
- Match 2 Daniel Wells 1-3 Elliot Slessor
- Match 3 Daniel Wells 2-2 David Grace
- Match 4 Judd Trump 3-1 Elliot Slessor
- Match 5 Elliot Slessor 3-1 David Grace
- Match 6 Judd Trump 3-1 Daniel Wells
Group winner: Judd Trump (Eng)
Table Two Group 13
- Match 1 Stuart Carrington 3-1 Jak Jones
- Match 2 David Gilbert 3-0 Jackson Page
- Match 3 David Gilbert 2-2 Jak Jones
- Match 4 Stuart Carrington 2-2 Jackson Page
- Match 5 David Gilbert 3-0 Stuart Carrington
- Match 6 Jak Jones 0-3 Jackson Page
Group winner: David Gilbert (Eng)
Tuesday June 2
Table One Group 9
- Match 1 Jack Lisowski 3-0 Oliver Lines
- Match 2 Luca Brecel 2-2 Robbie Williams
- Match 3 Luca Brecel 3-0 Oliver Lines
- Match 4 Jack Lisowski 2-2 Robbie Williams
- Match 5 Robbie Williams 0-3 Oliver Lines
- Match 6 Jack Lisowski 2-2 Luca Brecel
Group winner: Luca Brecel (Bel)
Table Two Group 3
- Match 1 Mark Davis 1-3 Mark Joyce
- Match 2 Michael Holt 3-1 Louis Heathcote
- Match 3 Michael Holt 1-3 Mark Joyce
- Match 4 Mark Davis 2-2 Louis Heathcote
- Match 5 Michael Holt 1-3 Mark Davis
- Match 6 Mark Joyce 3-1 Louis Heathcote
Group winner: Mark Joyce (Eng)
Wednesday June 3
Table One Group 12
- Match 1 Kyren Wilson v Chen Feilong
- Match 2 Ryan Day v Alfie Burden
- Match 3 Ryan Day v Chen Feilong
- Match 4 Kyren Wilson v Alfie Burden
- Match 5 Alfie Burden v Chen Feilong
- Match 6 Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
Table Two Group 4
- Match 1 Mark King v Sam Baird
- Match 2 Joe Perry v Harvey Chandler
- Match 3 Joe Perry v Sam Baird
- Match 4 Mark King v Harvey Chandler
- Match 5 Joe Perry v Mark King
- Match 6 Sam Baird v Harvey Chandler
Thursday June 4
Table One Group 5
- Match 1 Mark Selby v Lee Walker
- Match 2 Liang Wenbo v Joe O’Connor
- Match 3 Liang Wenbo v Lee Walker
- Match 4 Mark Selby v Joe O’Connor
- Match 5 Joe O’Connor v Lee Walker
- Match 6 Mark Selby v Liang Wenbo
Table Two Group 14
- Match 1 Matthew Stevens v John Astley
- Match 2 Gary Wilson v Mitchell Mann
- Match 3 Gary Wilson v John Astley
- Match 4 Matthew Stevens v Mitchell Mann
- Match 5 Gary Wilson v Matthew Stevens
- Match 6 John Astley v Mitchell Mann
Friday June 5th
(4pm start)
Table One Group 10
- Match 1 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Kishan Hirani
- Match 2 Chris Wakelin v Michael Georgiou
- Match 3 Chris Wakelin v Kishan Hirani
- Match 4 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Michael Georgiou
- Match 5 Michael Georgiou v Kishan Hirani
- Match 6 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Chris Wakelin
Table Two Group 15
- Match 1 Robert Milkins v Mike Dunn
- Match 2 Tom Ford v Ian Burns
- Match 3 Tom Ford v Mike Dunn
- Match 4 Robert Milkins v Ian Burns
- Match 5 Tom Ford v Robert Milkins
- Match 6 Mike Dunn v Ian Burns
Saturday June 6
Table One Group 1
- Match 1 Stuart Bingham v Jamie Clarke
- Match 2 Ricky Walden v Jordon Brown
- Match 3 Ricky Walden v Jamie Clarke
- Match 4 Stuart Bingham v Jordon Brown
- Match 5 Jordon Brown v Jamie Clarke
- Match 6 Stuart Bingham v Ricky Walden
Table Two Group 8
- Match 1 Ben Woollaston v Liam Highfield
- Match 2 Jimmy Robertson v Thor Chuan Leong
- Match 3 Jimmy Robertson v Liam Highfield
- Match 4 Ben Woollaston v Thor Chuan Leong
- Match 5 Jimmy Robertson v Ben Woollaston
- Match 6 Liam Highfield v Thor Chuan Leong
Sunday June 7
Table One Group 16
- Match 1 Neil Robertson v Ashley Carty
- Match 2 Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty
- Match 3 Kurt Maflin v Ashley Carty
- Match 4 Neil Robertson v Ken Doherty
- Match 5 Ken Doherty v Ashley Carty
- Match 6 Neil Robertson v Kurt Maflin
Table Two Group 7
- Match 1 Anthony McGill v Craig Steadman
- Match 2 Barry Hawkins v Hammad Miah
- Match 3 Barry Hawkins v Craig Steadman
- Match 4 Anthony McGill v Hammad Miah
- Match 5 Barry Hawkins v Anthony McGill
- Match 6 Craig Steadman v Hammad Miah
Monday June 8
Table One Group 11
- Match 1 Mark Allen v Nigel Bond
- Match 2 Martin O’Donnell v Michael White
- Match 3 Martin O’Donnell v Nigel Bond
- Match 4 Mark Allen v Michael White
- Match 5 Michael White v Nigel Bond
- Match 6 Mark Allen v Martin O’Donnell
Table Two Group 6
- Match 1 Matt Selt v Sam Craigie
- Match 2 Ali Carter v Dominic Dale
- Match 3 Ali Carter v Sam Craigie
- Match 4 Matt Selt v Dominic Dale
- Match 5 Ali Carter v Matt Selt
- Match 6 Sam Craigie v Dominic Dale
Group Winners’ Stage
Tuesday June 9
Group C
- Winner of Group 10
- Winner of Group 6
- Winner of Group 1
- Winner of Group 4
Group D
- Winner of Group 15
- Winner of Group 11
- Winner of Group 8
- Winner of Group 5
Wednesday June 10
Group B
- Winner of Group 12
- Winner of Group 2
- Winner of Group 7
- Winner of Group 13
Group A
- Winner of Group 14
- Winner of Group 3
- Winner of Group 9
- Winner of Group 16
Tournament finals
Thursday June 11
- Winner of Group C
- Winner of Group D
- Winner of Group B
- Winner of Group A