Luca Brecel produced an immaculate break of 138 on his way to winning Group 9 on the second day of the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

World number 37 Brecel made the highest break of the tournament so far in the first frame of his 3-0 win over Oliver Lines after a 2-2 opening draw with attacking long distance potter Robbie Williams behind closed doors at Marshall Arena.

Leeds man Lines himself contributed a 136 run in his 3-0 consolation victory over Williams.

The group came down to a shoot-out between Brecel and world number 12 Jack Lisowski, who had enjoyed a 3-0 win over Lines before blowing a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw with Williams that left him needing to beat Belgium's top player to progress to the second group phase.

Lisowski restored parity at 1-1 with a break of 104, but twice blew chances on the final blue in the third frame as 'Belgian Bullet' Brecel pinched it on the black for a 2-1 lead.

Knowing he needed to overhaul Brecel's 138 to stay alive in the event, the fourth frame was an anti-climax, but Lisowski claimed it on the black to ensure he at least remained undefeated in the section.

"Happy to get over the line," said Brecel, the 2017 China Championship winner. "Jack is a world-class player. I didn't practice for two months, but started three weeks ago.

"I missed too many easy balls, but I need to improve for next week. Luckily, I can go back to Belgium before next week."

World number 68 Mark Joyce was the surprise winner of Group 3 as two 3-1 wins over Mark Davis and Michael Holt saw him progress to the last 16 with one win to spare. He completed his 100 percent record with a 3-1 win over Louis Heathcote.

World champion Judd Trump and world number 11 David Gilbert eased into the last 16 on Monday's opening day of action at snooker first tournament back since the UK's public health lockdown in March.

