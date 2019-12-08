Getty Images
Allen begins Scottish Open defence against Hicks
Mark Allen kicks off his defence of the Scottish Open against Andy Hicks in Glasgow on Monday.
Allen beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year's thrilling final, and Murphy - seeking his first Home Nations win - faces Daniel Wells in his opener.
Other recent winners Neil Robertson and Marco Fu return as well, facing Ken Doherty and Sam Craigie in the first round respectively
Trump suffered a surprise third-round defeat at the UK ChampionshipGetty Images
UK Championship finalists Ding Junhui and Stephen Maguire also face quick turnarounds as they go up against Michael White and Jimmy White respectively.
Champion in 1998 and 2000 Ronnie O'Sullivan will of course be among the favourites for the title and he faces Dominic Dale in his first round match.
The likes of Mark Selby, Shaun Murphy, Barry Hawkins, and home favourite John Higgins will also be hoping to sustain a challenge for the £70,000 top prize.
Outsiders
Yan Bingtao reacts after his match against John Higgins in the Quater Final of the Betway UK Championship at The Barbican Getty Images
Plucky 19-year-old Yan Bingtao will want to build on his impressive run to the semi-finals of the UK Championship with a strong performance in Glasgow, while Nigel Bond - who conquered Trump in York to defy expectations and reach the quarter-finals, is a 1000/1 outsider for the title next week.
Scottish Open Draw
Quarter one
Mark Allen v Andy Hicks
Anthony Hamilton v Louis Heathcote
Anthony McGill v Hammad Miah
Gerard Greene v Elliot Slessor
Ali Carter v Fan Zhengyi
Riley Parsons v Lu Ning
Gary Wilson v Rod Lawler
Robbie Williams v Chris Wakelin
Jak Jones v Mark King
Tom Ford v Lee Walker
Chen Feilong v Zhang Jiankang
Barry Hawkins v John Astley
Billy Joe Castle v Ashley Carty
Scott Donaldson v Lei Peifan
Simon Lichtenberg v Peter Lines
Kyren Wilson v Hossein Vafaei
Quarter two
John Higgins v Jamie O'Neill
Alexander Ursenbacher v Michael Holt
Lyo Haotian v Andrew Higginson
Si Jiahui v Brandon Sargeant
Jack Lisowski v Zhang Anda
Adam Stefanow v David Grace
Ryan Day v Thor Chuan Leong
Jamie Clark v Mike Dunn
Robert Milkins v Nigel Bond
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Liang Wenbo
Sam Craigie v Marco Fu
Stephen Maguire v Jimmy White
Tian Pengfei v Oliver Lines
Zhou Yuelong v Peter Ebdon
Ian Burns v Craig Steadman
Neil Robertson v Ken Doherty
Quarter three
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Dominic Dale
James Cahill v Sunny Akani
Luca Brecel v Martin Gould
Kacper Filipiak v Michael Georgiou
Joe Perry v Michael Collumb
Kishan Hirani v David Lilley
Yan Bingtao v Barry Pinches
Bai Langning v Joe O'Connor
Jackson Page v Martin O'Donnell
Jimmy Robertson v Harvey Chandler
Kurt Maflin v Alex Born
Stuart Bingham v Matthew Stevens
Liam Highfield v Jordan Brown
Matthew Selt v Li Hang
Alfie Burden v Soheil Vahedi
Mark Selby v Mark Joyce
Quarter four
Shaun Murphy v Daniel Wells
Mark Davis v Sam Baird
Ricky Walden v Luo Honghao
Stuart Carrington v Xu Si
David Gilbert v Eden Sharav
Fraser Patrick v Chang Bingyu
Xiao Guodong v Duane Jones
Andy Lee v Fergal O'Brien
Chen Zifan v Ben Woollaston
Graeme Dott v Igor Figueiredo
Mei Xiwen v Gary Thomson
Ding Junhui v Michael White
Alan McManus v Zhao Xintong
Noppon Saengkham v James Wattana
Yuan Sijun v Mitchell Mann
Judd Trump v Armine Amiri