Allen beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year's thrilling final, and Murphy - seeking his first Home Nations win - faces Daniel Wells in his opener.

Other recent winners Neil Robertson and Marco Fu return as well, facing Ken Doherty and Sam Craigie in the first round respectively

Trump suffered a surprise third-round defeat at the UK ChampionshipGetty Images

UK Championship finalists Ding Junhui and Stephen Maguire also face quick turnarounds as they go up against Michael White and Jimmy White respectively.

Champion in 1998 and 2000 Ronnie O'Sullivan will of course be among the favourites for the title and he faces Dominic Dale in his first round match.

The likes of Mark Selby, Shaun Murphy, Barry Hawkins, and home favourite John Higgins will also be hoping to sustain a challenge for the £70,000 top prize.

Outsiders

Yan Bingtao reacts after his match against John Higgins in the Quater Final of the Betway UK Championship at The Barbican Getty Images

Plucky 19-year-old Yan Bingtao will want to build on his impressive run to the semi-finals of the UK Championship with a strong performance in Glasgow, while Nigel Bond - who conquered Trump in York to defy expectations and reach the quarter-finals, is a 1000/1 outsider for the title next week.

Scottish Open Draw

Quarter one

Mark Allen v Andy Hicks

Anthony Hamilton v Louis Heathcote

Anthony McGill v Hammad Miah

Gerard Greene v Elliot Slessor

Ali Carter v Fan Zhengyi

Riley Parsons v Lu Ning

Gary Wilson v Rod Lawler

Robbie Williams v Chris Wakelin

Jak Jones v Mark King

Tom Ford v Lee Walker

Chen Feilong v Zhang Jiankang

Barry Hawkins v John Astley

Billy Joe Castle v Ashley Carty

Scott Donaldson v Lei Peifan

Simon Lichtenberg v Peter Lines

Kyren Wilson v Hossein Vafaei

Quarter two

John Higgins v Jamie O'Neill

Alexander Ursenbacher v Michael Holt

Lyo Haotian v Andrew Higginson

Si Jiahui v Brandon Sargeant

Jack Lisowski v Zhang Anda

Adam Stefanow v David Grace

Ryan Day v Thor Chuan Leong

Jamie Clark v Mike Dunn

Robert Milkins v Nigel Bond

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Liang Wenbo

Sam Craigie v Marco Fu

Stephen Maguire v Jimmy White

Tian Pengfei v Oliver Lines

Zhou Yuelong v Peter Ebdon

Ian Burns v Craig Steadman

Neil Robertson v Ken Doherty

Quarter three

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Dominic Dale

James Cahill v Sunny Akani

Luca Brecel v Martin Gould

Kacper Filipiak v Michael Georgiou

Joe Perry v Michael Collumb

Kishan Hirani v David Lilley

Yan Bingtao v Barry Pinches

Bai Langning v Joe O'Connor

Jackson Page v Martin O'Donnell

Jimmy Robertson v Harvey Chandler

Kurt Maflin v Alex Born

Stuart Bingham v Matthew Stevens

Liam Highfield v Jordan Brown

Matthew Selt v Li Hang

Alfie Burden v Soheil Vahedi

Mark Selby v Mark Joyce

Quarter four

Shaun Murphy v Daniel Wells

Mark Davis v Sam Baird

Ricky Walden v Luo Honghao

Stuart Carrington v Xu Si

David Gilbert v Eden Sharav

Fraser Patrick v Chang Bingyu

Xiao Guodong v Duane Jones

Andy Lee v Fergal O'Brien

Chen Zifan v Ben Woollaston

Graeme Dott v Igor Figueiredo

Mei Xiwen v Gary Thomson

Ding Junhui v Michael White

Alan McManus v Zhao Xintong

Noppon Saengkham v James Wattana

Yuan Sijun v Mitchell Mann

Judd Trump v Armine Amiri