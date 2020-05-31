Snooker

Selby on playing in a pandemic: 'It will be myself, my opponent and the referee'

Mark Selby | Snooker | ESP Player Feature

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Mark Selby has explained the limits of his return to snooker behind closed doors in the Champions League, due to start on Monday.

The event on Monday marks a return to competitive snooker for the first time since March's Gibraltar Open.

Snooker has been suspended since the end of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic but will return to the Marshall Arena in an event that lasts until 11 June.

Fans will not be permitted to attend the games, but players and referees will be in attendance. Attendees will be subject to coronavirus testing, and they will be required to adhere to social distancing regulations.

Monday's opening games will see David Grace face Judd Trump, and Jak Jones takes on Stuart Carrington.

Selby's first match is against Lee Walker is on Thursday.

Play Icon
WATCH

The Big Take - Did Mark Selby mean to kill the Ally Pally moth?

00:01:15

“It will be myself, my opponent and the referee,” Selby explained to Sky Sports.

“I’m due to play Thursday. I’ll go down Wednesday and get tested.

“Then straight to the hotel and lock myself in my room and wait for the results to come back.

“Fingers crossed they come back negative and I’ll be good to go. That’s the same for anyone in the tournament.

“This tournament next week I’ve been playing in it for 11 years and am used to playing with no crowd.”

