The Welshman was a beaten finalist at the China Open this season and is currently competing at the UK Championship in York, where he beat Fraser Patrick 6-2 in the first round.

"I really struggled but somehow he struggled more than me and made it easy for me on a couple of frames," said the 44-year-old when asked the sum up the victory.

When pushed about his own sport he replied: "Hate it. I'm just enjoying play golf more."

Furthermore, Williams is pessimistic about his hopes of winning his current tournament.

"It's going to struggle. I've got no expectations, if I play like that in the next round I'll get beat and I'll be home on Sunday or Monday."