Williams denies brave Vafaei to reach China Championship final
Mark Williams won a sudden-death last frame to reach the China Championship final after Hossein Vafaei won three straight frames to force a decider.
The Iranian looked out of the game at 5-2 down, but produced a superb fight-back to bring himself within a frame of reaching his first ranking event final.
Instead it was the Welsh potting machine who squeezed home a superb red on his way to a match-winning clearance to reach his 35th ranking event final,
Williams raced to a 3-0 lead but Vafaei pegged one back before the interval with the help of the pot of the championship - and maybe the season.
The three-time world champion restoreed his three frame lead and, after a century from the Iranian star, put himself a frame away from qualifying before the dramatic, but ultimately in vain, comeback.
