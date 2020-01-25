Robertson's highest break was just 79, and while Carter was never far away in each frame, he failed to make the most of his chances.

Instead the Australian took six of the seven frames played.

Robertson won the first frame 85-40 before Carter levelled with a 65-23 win.

That was his only success of the night though, and breaks of 55, 79 and 64 were at the heart of five consecutive frames he won to make his way to Sunday's final.

Speaking after the match, Robertson noted his opponent's sluggishness: "Ali’s mindset didn’t seem to be there from the outset, maybe it was a hangover from the Masters," he said.

"I hope that’s what it was, rather than a health problem.

"It was difficult to play because a lot was going through my mind about what was going on. My concentration was all over the place. I just had to knuckle down, try to be as professional as I could and get the job done.

"It’s always a great occasion being in a final, I always enjoy it. I’ll be playing someone who has never won a ranking event before so he will be hungry."

Tonight's second semi-final sees Gary Wilson take on Zhou Yuelong.