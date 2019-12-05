Bond, ranked 98th in the world, produced a truly sublime performance to win four straight frames when on the cusp of defeat. And the 54-year-old's story so far is fast becoming one of the stories of the tournament, his victory today coming off the back off an epic win over world No. 1 Judd Trump in the previous round.

Bond's upcoming quarter-final against Mark Allen is his first in a Triple Crown event since 2004. Prior to this year's UK Championship, he had failed to make it past the first round of a tournament in his five previous attempts.

Wilson took the lead with a run of 61, but Bond hit back after edging the next two frames to go 2-1 up.

And Wilson's excellent break of 78 pulled things level before the Englishman took the next three frames, including a break of 75, to go 5-2 up and on the verge of taking the match.

But veteran Bond had other ideas, pulling himself to within two after a marathon eighth frame, before racing to within one with a break of 85. He edged the next frame 57-41 to go level with Wilson, before putting together a run of 66 for his fourth consecutive frame that completed the comeback and sealed an unlikely win.